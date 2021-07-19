Sri Lanka have lost all but one of their nine completed ODIs this year

Big picture

Less than 48 hours after India put the finishing touches on their thumping of Sri Lanka in the first ODI , the teams have to go again. If you're a Sri Lanka fan, hold on tight. This might not be pretty.

In many senses, we didn't really learn much from the first match. It was already known that Sri Lanka lack world-class batters. Although the likes of Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa struck attractive boundaries, there was no one to hold the innings together. But for No. 8 Chamika Karunaratne's unbeaten 43 off 35 balls, Sri Lanka may have stumbled to a truly sub-par total.

There was also no surprise in Shikhar Dhawan - a modern ODI behemoth - ending up the game's top scorer. And India's staggering batting depth was suspected too; their top order expected to flex against a Sri Lanka attack that has some talent but is woefully light on experience and direction. Still, the breathtaking confidence and striking ability of Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, and later, Suryakumar Yadav would have quickened pulses around the world. On its own, this young top order is a reason to tune in.

If Sri Lanka want to push India on Tuesday, there are a giant list of things they must correct. Their inability to rotate the strike against the spinners held them back during the middle overs, as batters played laboured block-or-bash innings; their fielding was poor, with two chances going down on the boundary; and while Dushmantha Chameera was good again with the new ball, they need to find a more reliable seam-bowling partner than Isuru Udana, who was taken apart in the powerplay and bowled only two overs.

Form guide (completed matches, most recent first)



Sri Lanka LLLWL

India WWLWW

In the spotlight

Krunal Pandya kept things tight through the middle overs - his left-arm spin going for only 26 runs in 10 overs. In four ODI appearances, this was by far his best bowling performance - he had actually been bashed around by England in March. In that series, Krunal had showed off his hitting ability at ODI level. If he can add stability to India's spin attack too, he makes a strong case for consistent selection. While wristspinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav went looking for wickets,kept things tight through the middle overs - his left-arm spin going for only 26 runs in 10 overs. In four ODI appearances, this was by far his best bowling performance - he had actually been bashed around by England in March. In that series, Krunal had showed off his hitting ability at ODI level. If he can add stability to India's spin attack too, he makes a strong case for consistent selection.

Dushmantha Chameera didn't get any wickets on Sunday, and yet, made several India batters uncomfortable with his pace. While Kishan was walloping everyone else, Chameera was the one bowler who seriously tested him, peppering him with short balls. Chameera had been one of Sri Lanka's few positives from the recent tour of England, and has finally built up some rhythm after years of his career being frustrated by injuries. With the quick turnarounds this series though, Sri Lanka run the risk of him picking up niggles. As he is one of the few performing players in this side, they can't really afford to leave him out either. didn't get any wickets on Sunday, and yet, made several India batters uncomfortable with his pace. While Kishan was walloping everyone else, Chameera was the one bowler who seriously tested him, peppering him with short balls. Chameera had been one of Sri Lanka's few positives from the recent tour of England, and has finally built up some rhythm after years of his career being frustrated by injuries. With the quick turnarounds this series though, Sri Lanka run the risk of him picking up niggles. As he is one of the few performing players in this side, they can't really afford to leave him out either.

Dushmantha Chameera was the only bowler who tested Ishan Kishan in the tour opener SLC

Pitch and conditions

Expect another surface that offers plenty of turn, but remains pretty good for batting. Although showers can occasionally roll through at this time of year, the weather is expected to be good on Tuesday.

Team news

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar having been slightly off - particularly at the death - on Sunday, India may bring in Navdeep Saini.

India (possible): 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan (capt.), 3 Ishan Kishan (wk), 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka will probably rethink Udana's presence in the team. Lahiru Kumara or Kasun Rajitha are likeliest to replace him.

Sri Lanka (possible) 1 Avishka Fernando, 2 Minod Bhanuka (wk), 3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 4 Dhananjaya de Silva, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt.), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Lakshan Sandakan, 11 Lahiru Kumara

Stats and trivia

Dhawan became the second-fastest India batter to 6000 ODI runs, getting there in 140 innings. Only Hashim Amla (123 inns), Virat Kohli (136) and Kane Williamson (139) have been faster to the milestone.

Sri Lanka have lost all but one of their nine completed ODIs this year.

Kishan had also hit a half century on T20 international debut. The only other batter to achieve this double is South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen.