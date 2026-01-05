Matches (7)
S Africa U19 vs IND Under-19, 2nd Youth ODI at Benoni, SA-U19 vs IND-U19, Jan 05 2026 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Youth ODI, Benoni, January 05, 2026, India Under-19s tour of South Africa
South Africa Under-19s FlagSouth Africa Under-19s
India Under-19s FlagIndia Under-19s
Today
7:30 AM

S Africa U19 chose to bat

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 09:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J van Schalkwyk
8 M • 542 Runs • 90.33 Avg • 107.53 SR
M Bulbulia
9 M • 370 Runs • 41.11 Avg • 103.35 SR
V Suryavanshi
10 M • 522 Runs • 52.2 Avg • 145.4 SR
AA Kundu
8 M • 269 Runs • 53.8 Avg • 98.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
B Majola
7 M • 15 Wkts • 4.65 Econ • 25.2 SR
JJ Basson
7 M • 13 Wkts • 5.22 Econ • 29.53 SR
K Chouhan
10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.12 Econ • 33.53 SR
D Deepesh
8 M • 13 Wkts • 5.46 Econ • 24.92 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
SA19
IND19
Player
Role
Jorich Van Schalkwyk 
Top order Batter
Muhammed Bulbulia (c)
Opening Batter
Jason Rowles 
Allrounder
Armaan Manack 
Batter
Daniel Bosman 
Batting Allrounder
Lethabo Phahlamohlaka 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Michael Kruiskamp 
-
Enathi Kitshini 
Bowler
JJ Basson 
Batting Allrounder
Bayanda Majola 
Bowler
Ntando Soni 
Bowling Allrounder
Adnaan Lagadien 
Opening Batter
Paul James 
Batting Allrounder
Corne Botha 
Bowling Allrounder
Bandile Mbatha 
Allrounder
Match details
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
TossSouth Africa Under-19s, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days5 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Mthokozisi Shezi
South Africa
Stacy Lackay
Reserve Umpire
South Africa
Khawulani Ntuli
Match Referee
South Africa
Shaid Wadvalla
