S Africa U19 vs IND Under-19, 2nd Youth ODI at Benoni, SA-U19 vs IND-U19, Jan 05 2026 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Youth ODI, Benoni, January 05, 2026, India Under-19s tour of South Africa
What will be the toss result?
SA19 Win & Bat
23%
IND19 Win & Bat
48%
SA19 Win & Bowl
11%
IND19 Win & Bowl
19%
1.5K votes
Recent Performance
Last five matches
S Africa U19
W
W
L
L
L
IND Under-19
W
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 09:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 542 Runs • 90.33 Avg • 107.53 SR
SA199 M • 370 Runs • 41.11 Avg • 103.35 SR
IND1910 M • 522 Runs • 52.2 Avg • 145.4 SR
IND198 M • 269 Runs • 53.8 Avg • 98.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SA197 M • 15 Wkts • 4.65 Econ • 25.2 SR
SA197 M • 13 Wkts • 5.22 Econ • 29.53 SR
IND1910 M • 13 Wkts • 5.12 Econ • 33.53 SR
IND198 M • 13 Wkts • 5.46 Econ • 24.92 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
SA19
IND19
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|Toss
|South Africa Under-19s, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|5 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
