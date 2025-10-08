India rout Australia inside two days in Mackay to sweep Under-19s four-day series

India Under-19s 171 (Deevendran 28, Barton 4-57) and 84 for 3 (Trivedi 33*, Barton 2-32) beat Australia Under-19s 135 (Young 66, Henil 3-21, Khilan 3-23) and 116 (Young 38, Pushpak 3-19, Henil 3-23) by seven wickets

The Australian batting unit didn't give a particularly strong account of its abilities in familiar conditions in Brisbane in the first game, scoring 243 and 127 to go down by an innings and 58 runs, but there were pockets of resistance. In Mackay, that was never really in evidence. It was only Alex Lee Young , the wicketkeeper, who showed his batting chops, but there was little to nothing around him.

He scored the only half-century of the match, 66 in the first innings where Australia put up 135, while the second dig was even more abject, Australia folding for 116. That left India, who had taken a 36-run first-innings lead - handy in a low-scoring contest - with just 81 to knock off, which they did for the loss of three wickets.

The second - and as it turned out, last - day began with India at 144 for 7 in their first innings after having bowled Australia out in 43.3 overs. Henil Patel and Deepesh Devendran , the overnight batters, were separated quickly in the morning when Henil fell, becoming Kasey Barton 's fourth wicket of the innings. But Devendran added 22 to his overnight 6 to take India to 171. For Australia, Charles Lachmund, Will Byrom and Julian Osbourne picked up two wickets apiece to go with Barton's four.

Alex Lee Young was the best batter across the two teams • Getty Images

Australia batted again, and were 9 for 3 inside seven overs, Henil picking up two of the wickets to fall and Udhav Mohan one. It never really got better for Australia, the 32-run stand for the sixth wicket between Jayden Draper (15) and Young (again the top-scorer with 38) their best as they lasted just 40.1 overs. Henil and Naman Pushpak picked up three wickets each, while Mohan got two as only four Australians got into double-digits.

The chase to the finish wasn't a big one, but with conditions giving the bowlers confidence, there was still a job to do. Vaibhav Suryavanshi couldn't, falling for a first-ball duck to Lachmund in the first over. Ayush Mhatre, the captain, also didn't last long, bowled by Barton for 13 off just six balls, including three boundaries. But Vihaan Malhotra and Vedant Trivedi , who have both had such a good series across formats on the tour, stitched together a 39-run stand in just over six overs, scoring quickly and not allowing the bowlers to get any kind of grip on the game.

Malhotra fell to Barton with India still 29 away from victory, having scored a-run-a-ball 21 with five fours, but Trivedi (33 not out in 35 balls) and Rahul Kumar (13 not out in 14) took India home in just 12.2 overs, and to a 2-0 series sweep after India had swept the preceding one-day series 3-0 too.