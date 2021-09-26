Australia make three changes with Wareham missing with a quad injury, while India have brought back Sneh Rana in place of Poonam Yadav

Toss Australia Women chose to bat vs India Women

Meg Lanning won a third straight toss in the multi-format series as Australia opted to bat against India in the third ODI in Mackay. Pace bowler Stella Campbell makes her international debut with Australia making two other changes to their XI from the second ODI as vice-captain Rachael Haynes returns to her regular opening position having sat out the previous game with an elbow injury while pace-bowling allrounder Annabel Sutherland gets her first game of the seven-match series.

The hosts have left out pace bowlers Darcie Brown and Hannah Darlington and wristpinner Georgia Wareham. Lanning said at the toss that Wareham has the slight quad issue she picked up on Friday but is expected to be fit for the standalone pink-ball Test match that gets underway on September 30 at the Metricon Stadium.

India, who are trailing on the points table at nil to Australia's four following back-to-back losses so far, have rung in one change to their line-up: offspin-bowling allrounder Sneh Rana slots in in place of wristspinner Poonam Yadav. Rana was left out for the second ODI which India lost off the last ball in a humdinger of a finish.

Campbell, 19, had made a mark with 3 for 38 in last week's one-off warm-up fixture in Brisbane and has been one of the finds in the domestic pace-bowling ranks thanks to her impressive exploits with her WBBL side Sydney Sixers. She, along with Sutherland, who had made 20 and picked up 1 for 12 in the practice game, are expected to continue the short-ball ploy that has been a hallmark of Australia's attack so far this series.

The third ODI will be played on the same Ray Mitchell Oval surface that was used for the second match two days ago.

Ahead of the Saturday's game, India batter Smriti Mandhana and allrounder Deepti Sharma were revealed as Sydney Thunder's overseas signings for the seventh season of the WBBL.

Australia: 1 Alyssa Healy (wk), 2 Rachael Haynes, 3 Meg Lanning (capt), 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Beth Mooney, 6 Ashleigh Gardner, 7 Tahlia McGrath, 8 Nicola Carey, 9 Annabel Sutherland, 10 Sophie Molineux, 11 Stella Campbell

India: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Yastika Bhatia, 4 Mithali Raj (capt), 5 Deepti Sharma, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Jhulan Goswami, 10 Meghna Singh, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad