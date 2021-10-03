Meg Lanning declared at the dinner break to see if India will want to set a target

Dinner Australia 241 for 9 dec (Perry 68*, Gardner 51, Vastrakar 3-49) trail India 377 for 9 dec by 136 runs

Ellyse Perry's charmed life continued on the opening session of the final day as she became the first Australian woman to score four straight Test fifties. Following on her epochal 213* in her previous appearance in a pink-ball fixture, Perry struck an unbeaten 203-ball 68, helping the hosts weather a scintillating swing-bowling burst with the second new ball and escorted them past the follow-on score of 228. A collapse of 5 for 32, including the fall of the ninth wicket shortly before dinner break, saw Meg Lanning declare on 241 for 9, 136 behind.

More to follow...