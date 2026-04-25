Deepti's maiden T20I five-for downs South Africa

India 185 for 5 (Rodrigues 43, Deepti 36*, Ghosh 34*, Reyneke 2-10, Marx 2-28) beat South Africa 171 for 9 (Luus 40, Brits 30, Deepti 5-19) by 14 runs

It has taken four matches for India to successfully defend a score as they denied South Africa their second-highest chase in T20Is and pulled one back in a series that is already decided. India's 14-run victory leaves the scoreline 3-1, with a match to play, and has asked questions of the hosts' depth and given India some answers to their own questions.

The most pressing was when Deepti Sharma would return to form and she answered convincingly. Deepti scored 36 runs off 26 balls and shared in an unbroken 65-run stand with Richa Ghosh for the sixth wicket as India scored 185, and then turned on the magic with the ball with career-best figures of 5 for 19 .

But there is another injury concern for India, who are already without Amanjot Kaur (back) and Arundhati Reddy (scans clear from a suspected side strain after match three). Kranti Gaud left the field on a golf cart in the penultimate over when she seemed to hurt her ankle chasing a ball to the boundary. By then, Gaud was done with her quota. Her four overs yielded 1 for 33 and she took the prized wicket of the South African captain, breaking Laura Wolvaardt's streak of five international 50-plus scores.

South Africa's reliance on Wolvaardt was underlined as no-one scored more than Sune Luus' 40 and they had no partnerships bigger than Luus and Tazmin Brits' stand of 44. South Africa rested Nadine de Klerk for this game, which shortened their batting line-up, but that will be scant consolation for the result.

Deepti Sharma ended her run drought • Creimas for BCCI

Brits takes a speckie

After being moved down to No. 3, Brits has had a fairly quiet time of things, but she made her presence felt in the field. India lost Shafali Verma in the third over, when she was well-caught by Annerie Dercksen on the deep-square-leg boundary, but the visitors progressed to 47 inside the first six overs. The powerplay would have belonged to them but, on the final ball, Brits snatched a ball from the sky to end Anushka Sharma's promising stay at the crease.

Opening in place of Smriti Mandhana, who was rested, Anushka worked her way to 27 off 18 balls when she thought she could send Tumi Sekhukhune over midwicket but Brits stuck an arm up to take a stunning one-hander.

Decision-making in the spotlight

Jemimah Rodrigues was bowled by a quicker ball from the offspinner Kayla Reyneke to end a 55-run stand with Harmanpreet Kaur but India were still in a strong position at 102 for 3 in the 12th over.

Then, a mini-collapse came in questionable circumstances. Bharti Fulmali, batting for the first time in T20Is since 2019, cut the first ball she faced towards Sekhukhune at backward point but it fell just short. South Africa didn't pay much for that. In the next over, Fulmali was given out lbw on 2 to Eliz-Mari Marx as she tried to work the ball on the leg side. A more generous umpire may have judged it as going down leg but with no reviews, Fulmali had to go.

Things got worse for India when, in the next over, Harmanpreet tried to cut Reyneke and Sinalo Jafta, behind the stumps, celebrated as though the batter had nicked off. Umpire Kerin Klaaste was unmoved as Jafta kept going and Harmanpreet walked off. India were 120 for 5 and had lost three wickets for 18 runs in 14 balls.

Kranti Gaud removed the in-form Laura Wolvaardt early • Creimas for BCCI

Luus lets loose

Former captain Luus has been in current captain Wolvaardt's shadow in this series. But when Wolvaardt was dismissed early, bowled through the bat-pad gap by Gaud, Luus could step into her own. She was already the senior partner and on 19 off 13 when Wolvaardt was bowled, and had to keep going as Brits worked her way back to form. Luus got lucky when she bottom-edged Renuka Singh past Ghosh for four but then smashed Renuka down the ground to re-establish herself.

Luus hit Gaud for four and then six over long-on and looked set for a third successive fifty but it was not to be. Deepti took her first wicket in six T20Is when Luus charged down the track and played all around a delivery that kept low and bowled her. Luus was gone for 40 off 24 balls.

Deepti dances back

Luus' wicket was only the start of Deepti's comeback as she silenced the doubters with a bowling performance to remember.

She deceived Dercksen with a shorter length and the No. 4 was early through the swing and well outside her crease and bowled for 9.