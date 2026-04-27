Wolvaardt, Mlaba complete comprehensive 4-1 series win for South Africa

South Africa 155 for 6 (Wolvaardt 92*, Renuka 2-21, Charani 2-22) beat India 132 for 8 (Fulmali 40, Mlaba 2-15, de Klerk 2-26) by 23 runs

South Africa concluded their T20 World Cup preparations with a 4-1 series win over India which included defending a total successfully in the last match. After they took an unassailable 3-nil lead by chasing totals in Durban and Johannesburg, India pulled a game back and South Africa needed a different challenge. They chose to bat first in Benoni and helped South Africans celebrate Freedom Day with a 23-run win.

The series belonged to the skipper, Laura Wolvaardt , who was the leading run-scorer and collected more runs than any other batter in a bilateral T20I series: 330 in total , 54 runs ahead of Amelie Kerr. The Kerr comparison is significant because New Zealand's captain did it against South Africa last month, in a series they lost 4-1. Reversing that scoreline has set them up well for the World Cup.

India, meanwhile, have some concerns. Apart from the defeats, the difficulty they had taking wickets in the Powerplay remains a worry. They rested Smriti Mandhana from the last two matches and paired Shafali Verma with Anushka Sharma, who was promising in her maiden outing. Deepti Sharma 's return to form is another positive but they will have work to do in England, where they play three matches before the World Cup.

After limiting South Africa to 155 for 6, India never really got going in the chase. They had only one partnership over 23 and Bharti Fulmali's 40 kept them in the game but they will consider themselves comprehensively outplayed.

A year older and in the form of her life

Wolvaardt celebrated her 27th birthday on Sunday and is only getting better. She held South Africa together with her fourth fifty-plus score in the series and sixth in her last seven internationals. All the words that could have been used to describe Wolvaardt's run may well have been written.

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From being a predominantly off-side player, she has opened up the leg-side, as she did for her first boundary, off a short ball and through square leg. Her strike rate sits well over 100 and this half-century came off 30 balls. She finished on 92* off 56 balls. Perhaps the shot that defined this knock was the full-blooded thunk off Shafali in the 14th over, that Jemimah Rodrigues winded herself trying to catch. South Africa were 97 for 3 at that point and the brakes were starting to be applied.

But India all over the rest of the home line-up

Sune Luus scored 23 off 23, but was on four off 11 at one point, and was stumped at the end of the ninth over to start a slide that only highlighted the difference between Wolvaardt and the rest. South Africa lost 6 for 49 in nine overs, to questionable shot selection, as India's premier bowlers broke through. Shree Charani got Luus and then bowled Tazmin Brits, who advanced on her and yorked herself. Deepti followed up her five-for from match four with two wickets in this game. Annerie Dercksen reverse swept her straight to short third and Anneke Bosch was bowled by a shorter-length delivery. Then, Renuka Singh, who was wicketless from the three matches she played got two in the same over. Chloe Tryon popped a slower ball to cover and Nadine de Klerk was given out lbw, though the ball seemed to be going down leg. South Africa's middle-order stumbled and India kept them to a chaseable score.

Chloe takes her catches until she doesn't

Drops have been a feature of this series as India put down 12 and South Africa 11 but among the fumbles, there were some good grabs. Tryon was responsible for the first three as South Africa began their defence well. The hardest came first when she was stationed at short fine and Shafali swept hard but straight at her. Tryon fell over but held on to a good catch. Then, she was at deep square leg when Jemimah Rodrigues pulled a short Ayabonga Khaka delivery in her area. Tryon had to run forward and judged the take well. She also made some ground for her third, when Anushka holed out to long-on.

Harmanpreet kaur and Bharti Fulmali added 38 for the fourth wicket • Creimas for BCCI

India were 38 for 3 in the eighth over. They recovered thanks to a 38-run fourth-wicket stand between Harmanpreet Kaur and Fulmali, who went on to make 40. Tryon dismissed Fulmali lbw and just when it seemed she could not put a foot wrong, dropped Richa Ghosh on four around mid-off. Ghosh went on to finish unbeaten on 25*.

Jafta all but finishes off