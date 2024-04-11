Live blog - Bumrah's five-for rattles RCB

Live
Live blog - Bumrah's five-for rattles RCBBy Deivarayan Muthu
Bumrah goes boom boom
The Wankhede is an unforgiving venue for most bowlers. But Bumrah is not most bowlers.
On Sunday afternoon, when 439 runs were scored, Bumrah came away with 4-0-22-2 at the Wankhede.
He is whipping up another special spell tonight. His 18th over is one full of yorkers or low full-tosses. Bumrah's low full-tosses are also hard to put it away. Just ask Faf, who holes out to long-on for 61 off 40 balls. Lomror is then trapped lbw by a yorker for a duck.
Bumrah has taken out both Kohli and Faf tonight.
DK's scoopful of delight
Nineteen runs off the 16th over bowled by Madhwal. The seamer's plan was to hide the ball outside off and deny DK easy access to the shorter square boundary on the leg side.
DK knew the plan and disrupted it with a pair of scooped fours over short third. He even deliberately opened his bat-face and dinked one away past the right of a diving Kishan.
He admitted to being rusty at the DY Patil T20 tournament and the start of the IPL, but he seems to have shaken off that rust. Coming in ahead of Lomror, DK is playing another sparkling cameo for RCB.
Hardik’s battle with self
By Nagraj Gollapudi from the Wankhede
Even at Gujarat Titans, Hardik was not usually emotive as a captain. If he picked up a wicket, he would run back to his bowling mark to get back to the next delivery. A flashy smile, from the back of the dugout after the team won. From a distance it seemed as if he was consciously repressing his emotion.
That same thought came to mind on Thursday as Wankhede and Gerald Coetzee erupted emotionally as soon as the South African quick had hurried Patidar with a fast delivery that was banged short. Nine Mumbai players hurried towards Coetzee to pat him for his effort after he was hit for consecutive sixes. Only Hardik, standing at mid- off, walked slowly, towards the informal team huddle. Once he was there he immediately pulled Coetzee firmly by hand and walked him back to the bowling mark sharing a few words. We won’t know whether those were words of encouragement or asking his fast man to retain focus.
It was a strange scene, nonetheless. One possible reason Hardik did not let go his emotion could be the over he had delivered from the North Stand end, before Coetzee replaced him. It was Hardik’s first over at Wankhede since rejoining Mumbai. It went for 13 runs, evoking boos from the crowd. It was a difficult time for Hardik – the captain and the player. It is a battle he is trying to fight on his own, you sense.
Rohit+Kishan+Hardik
Sudarshanan from the Wankhede: One of the regular features on the field today for MI have been chats between Rohit - who has been stationed at slip, short fine leg, backward point mostly - and Kishan. They have perhaps been about adjusting the angles of the fielders in the ring, and helping out Hardik in that aspect. In the previous Coetzee over also, Kishan was seen walking towards Rohit at point regularly
Patidar: fifty and out
Patidar overtook Faf and sprinted to a 25-ball half-century. He got to the landmark with back-to-back sixes off Coetzee.
Coetzee, though, hit back the next ball to bounce Patidar out for 50 off 26 balls. He then gives you Steyn vibes with those vein-popping celebrations.
In the next over, Gopal pins Maxwell lbw for a four-ball duck with a wrong'un to leave RCB at 108 for 4 in the 13th over. Here comes DK. Not the ideal entry point for him. He doesn't like starting against wristspin. Should RCB have sent in the left-handed Lomror instead?
Faf, Patidar prop up RCB
RCB were 23 for 2 in the fourth over when Faf and Patidar came together. The pair has now lifted their team to 89 for 2 in ten overs.
Faf was proactive in the powerplay, often flitting around his crease to manufacture swinging room and pump the ball over the top. Even after the powerplay, when Shepherd bowled a decent short ball outside off, Faf stayed leg-side of the ball and used his reach to thrash it away between extra-cover and mid-off. It was all hands.
A tennis elbow has limited Faf's strokeplay and power in the recent past. It forced him to cut his CPL 2023 short and undergo surgery. He then trained hard with Rajamani Prabhu, who is also R Ashwin's personal trainer. Rajamani is currently with RR.
Faf also had a rough time with the bat at the SA20, but he's looking good for a big innings tonight. Patidar, at the other end, has also run away to a quick start.
Why did Mumbai owner attend optional training?
By Nagraj Gollapudi
Team training session on the day before a match – IPL or international – usually are optional sessions. Mumbai’s session on Wednesday was one such where some of the key players like their captain Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah did not turn up although Rohit Sharma had a good batting stint in the evening under lights.
However, there was one gent, not dressed in the Mumbai blues, who patrolled the training standing behind the nets. The mint greenish shorts gave him a distinct look. Players – both from Mumbai and Royal Challengers – walked up to him and said their hellos. Why? He is the owner of one of the most successful franchise in IPL – Akash Ambani.
Having followed IPL since 2008 and covered numerous training sessions, I have rarely seen a team owner at a training session. But Ambani is not your ordinary owner who is seen at the auction table and then on match days. Ambani is a true student of the game – is a view not just shared by Mumbai officials, coaches, players, but also by rival franchises.
Mumbai have had turbulent starts in first half of IPL in several seasons. But the 2024 has been an unprecedented one: in that the successive losses have been compounded by the vociferous and vile criticism of their new captain Hardik.
Probably Ambani recognised this factor and decided to come out in support of the team during the tough time. That is a view of an CEO of a franchise which has won an IPL and one who has seen Ambani from close. Mumbai need all the support at the moment and none will be bigger their owner.
RCB lose Kohli, Jacks in shaky start
This is Bumrah's first over on the night. He gives up just four runs and dismisses Kohli for 3 off nine balls.
Kohli had backed away to his first ball and tried to manufacture a shot but could only drag it to midwicket. He then wore the next ball, an inducker, on his pad. Kohli tried to manufacture a shot next ball as well. He swung for the hills and nicked behind to the keeper.
In the next over, Madhwal's first, Jacks looks to clear mid-on but the seamer rushes him into the shot with his skid and has him holing out for 8. RCB are 23 for 2 in the fourth over.
Faf vs Coetzee
It's usually Faf and Coetzee in the SA20. Faf is Coetzee's captain at Joburg Super Kings. It was Faf who had suggested Coetzee's name to coach Stephen Fleming as a pre-auction signing.
Coetzee is now tearing in for Mumbai at the Wankhede against RCB's Faf in the IPL.
Coetzee cranks it up to 142kph and hits Faf on the midriff with a nip-backer. Coetzee then shortens his length next ball, but Faf, having shuffled across off, scoops a 141kph delivery over short fine leg for the first boundary of the night.
MI bring in Shreyas Gopal and opt to chase
Hardik Pandya wins the toss and opts to bowl first on a red-soil Wankhede surface. The MI captain says there was some dew over the past two nights. Piyush Chawla drops out of the XI, with former Karnataka and current Kerala leggie Shreyas Gopal replacing him.
Gopal has a fairly favourable match-up against Kohli: three wickets in six IPL innings. At the same time, Kohli has scored 68 off 39 balls from the legspinner.
RCB captain du Plessis confirms a debut for Will Jacks and says that he will bat at No.3. Their big signing via trade Cam Green makes way for Jacks. Jacks has opened in 125 of his 149 T20 innings, though. His top score in his 14 innings at No. 3 is 40, with an average of 16.92, as Matt Roller points out. Vyshak and Lomror also make the cut for RCB.
MI: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan(wk), 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Hardik Pandya(capt), 5 Tim David, 6 Romario Shepherd, 7 Mohammad Nabi, 8 Shreyas Gopal, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Gerald Coetzee, 11 Akash Madhwal
Impact Subs: SKY, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai
ICYMI: Vishnu Vinod has been ruled out of rest of the IPL with a forearm injury. Saurashtra keeper-batter Harvik Desai has linked up with MI as his replacement.
RCB: 1 Virat Kohli, 2 Faf du Plessis(capt), 3 Will Jacks, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Dinesh Karthik(w), 7 Mahipal Lomror, 8 Reece Topley, 9 Vijaykumar Vyshak, 10 Akash Deep, 11 Mohammed Siraj
Impact Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, Saurav Chauhan, Swapnil Singh, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma
Will Jacks debut
Will Jacks, England's hard-hitting, better than occasional offspin bowling allrounder, has been given his first cap for RCB. He uses his height to hit the ball as well as spin it. Jacks, 25, has already had stints in the BBL, BPL, PSL, SA20 and the Hundred.
RCB's overseas combination has been a huge talking point, particularly how they have been unable to fire for so long, and in the specific case of Cameron Green, how he has possibly even been misused
S Sudarshanan sets up the scene from the Wankhede: "The stadium is fairly filled at the moment, with many more waiting to get in. A very humid evening today. Hardik Pandya and Akash Madhwal were warming up with a lap of the ground, eliciting cheers.
"Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Akash Deep are seen marking their run-ups for RCB."
So, Akash Deep, who made his Test debut earlier in February, is set to play his first IPL game this season.
Are Mumbai back?
That last game felt like a corner turned for Mumbai Indians. There were nothing but smiles in the dressing room as Romario Shepherd smashed Delhi Capitals to smithereens.
In a behind-the-scenes video, Rohit Sharma wanted the rest of the team soak in that feeling; that they can be that good if they can find a way to click all together. Adversity can bind teams together and MI have faced a fair bit of it this season.
Welcome!
Glenn Maxwell. Mumbai. The last time those two came together, cricket itself changed. Many consider his double-century against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup last year to be the greatest to have ever been played in the 50-over format.
This is 20-overs cricket. He is wearing RCB red instead of the Australia yellow. He is in a little bit of a rut, but honestly, you never know with players like him. One shot could get them back in the mood. And when they're in a mood, nobody can stop them.
