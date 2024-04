Live blog - Bumrah's five-for rattles RCB

The Wankhede is an unforgiving venue for most bowlers. But Bumrah is not most bowlers.

On Sunday afternoon, when 439 runs were scored, Bumrah came away with 4-0-22-2 at the Wankhede.

He is whipping up another special spell tonight. His 18th over is one full of yorkers or low full-tosses. Bumrah's low full-tosses are also hard to put it away. Just ask Faf, who holes out to long-on for 61 off 40 balls. Lomror is then trapped lbw by a yorker for a duck.