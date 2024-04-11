Live blog - Bumrah's five-for rattles RCB

By Nagraj Gollapudi

Hardik Pandya makes a point to Faf du Plessis at the toss • BCCI

Team training session on the day before a match – IPL or international – usually are optional sessions. Mumbai’s session on Wednesday was one such where some of the key players like their captain Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah did not turn up although Rohit Sharma had a good batting stint in the evening under lights.

However, there was one gent, not dressed in the Mumbai blues, who patrolled the training standing behind the nets. The mint greenish shorts gave him a distinct look. Players – both from Mumbai and Royal Challengers – walked up to him and said their hellos. Why? He is the owner of one of the most successful franchise in IPL – Akash Ambani.

Having followed IPL since 2008 and covered numerous training sessions, I have rarely seen a team owner at a training session. But Ambani is not your ordinary owner who is seen at the auction table and then on match days. Ambani is a true student of the game – is a view not just shared by Mumbai officials, coaches, players, but also by rival franchises.

Mumbai have had turbulent starts in first half of IPL in several seasons. But the 2024 has been an unprecedented one: in that the successive losses have been compounded by the vociferous and vile criticism of their new captain Hardik.