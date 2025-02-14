Matches (11)
IND vs ENG (1)
Australia 1-Day (3)
WI 4-Day (4)
Tri-Nation (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
WCL 2 (1)

Hyderabad vs TBA, Qualifier 2 at Thana, ISPL, Feb 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 2 (N), Thana, February 14, 2025, Indian Street Premier League
Falcon Risers Hyderabad FlagFalcon Risers Hyderabad

TBA

Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
TBA
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Aakash Jangid
4 M • 79 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 146.29 SR
Kisan Satpute
4 M • 45 Runs • 11.25 Avg • 155.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Vicky Bhoir
4 M • 7 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 6.85 SR
V Thakur
4 M • 6 Wkts • 12.38 Econ • 8 SR
Squad
Match details
Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane
Series
Season2024/25
Match days14 February 2025 - night (10-over match)
Indian Street Premier League

TeamMWLPT
MAM3214
TOK3214
SKV3214
FRH3214
BAS3122
CHS3030
