Matches (14)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Tri-Nation (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WPL (1)
Australia 1-Day (3)
WI 4-Day (4)
Challenge League Group B (2)

Mumbai vs TBA, Final at Thana, ISPL, Feb 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final (N), Thana, February 15, 2025, Indian Street Premier League
PrevNext
Majhi Mumbai FlagMajhi Mumbai

TBA

Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
TBA
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Mundhe
4 M • 112 Runs • 28 Avg • 172.3 SR
Mohammed Nadeem
4 M • 84 Runs • 28 Avg • 147.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AK Dalhor
4 M • 7 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 6 SR
Ankur Singh
4 M • 6 Wkts • 9.63 Econ • 8 SR
Squad
Match details
Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane
Series
Season2024/25
Match days15 February 2025 - night (10-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Street Premier League

TeamMWLPT
MAM3214
TOK3214
SKV3214
FRH3214
BAS3122
CHS3030
Full Table