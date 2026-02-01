Matches (7)
T20 WC Warm-up (3)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (1)
SL v ENG (1)
WPL (1)
CSA 4-Day DIV1 (1)

Ahmedabad vs Singams, Qualifier 1 at Surat, ISPL, Feb 03 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
Qualifier 1 (N), Surat, February 03, 2026, Indian Street Premier League
Ahmedabad Lions FlagAhmedabad Lions
Chennai Singams FlagChennai Singams
Tomorrow
1:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
ask_cricinfo_logo
Match centre 
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
Sikander Bhatti
10 M203 Runs22.56 Avg145 SR
Pradeep Patil
10 M155 Runs22.14 Avg110.71 SR
J Sarkar
10 M176 Runs17.6 Avg131.34 SR
Mohammed Nadeem
9 M144 Runs24 Avg133.33 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
Nizam Ali
10 M18 Wkts6.62 Econ6.5 SR
Farman Khan
10 M13 Wkts6.58 Econ8.76 SR
J Sarkar
10 M13 Wkts4.05 Econ9.23 SR
Ankur Singh
9 M12 Wkts6.23 Econ8.66 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
Match details
GroundLalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Series
Indian Street Premier League
Season2025/26
Match days3 February 2026 - night (1-day match)
Indian Street Premier League News
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions