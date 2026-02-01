Ahmedabad vs Singams, Qualifier 1 at Surat, ISPL, Feb 03 2026 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
AHL
10 M•203 Runs•22.56 Avg•145 SR
AHL
10 M•155 Runs•22.14 Avg•110.71 SR
10 M•176 Runs•17.6 Avg•131.34 SR
CHS
9 M•144 Runs•24 Avg•133.33 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
AHL
10 M•18 Wkts•6.62 Econ•6.5 SR
AHL
10 M•13 Wkts•6.58 Econ•8.76 SR
10 M•13 Wkts•4.05 Econ•9.23 SR
CHS
9 M•12 Wkts•6.23 Econ•8.66 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
Match details
Season2025/26
Match days3 February 2026 - night (1-day match)
Indian Street Premier League News