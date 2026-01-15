Matches (14)
New Zealand in India (1)
WPL (2)
SA20 (2)
Super Smash (1)
BBL (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
BPL (2)
Strikers vs Kolkata, 9th Match at Surat, ISPL, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match (D/N), Surat, January 15, 2026, Indian Street Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Strikers
L
L
Kolkata
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAS2 M • 33 Runs • 16.5 Avg • 132 SR
BAS2 M • 16 Runs • 8 Avg • 123.07 SR
TOK1 M • 26 Runs • 26 Avg • 113.04 SR
TOK1 M • 15 Runs • 15 Avg • 187.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAS2 M • 4 Wkts • 5.75 Econ • 6 SR
BAS2 M • 1 Wkt • 5.67 Econ • 18 SR
TOK1 M • 3 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 4 SR
TOK1 M • 1 Wkt • 4 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
Match details
|Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|15 January 2026 - daynight (1-day match)