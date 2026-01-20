Matches (30)
SL v ENG (1)
AFG vs WI (1)
WPL (1)
SA20 (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
WT20 WC Qualifier (4)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (17)
New Zealand in India (1)
Singams vs Delhi, 18th Match at Surat, ISPL, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
18th Match (N), Surat, January 20, 2026, Indian Street Premier League
Scorecard summary
Chennai Singams • 87/7(10 overs)1st INNINGS
32 (20)
2/13 (2)
10 (5)
2/20 (2)
Delhi Superheros • 88/6(8.3 overs)1st INNINGS
25* (6)
4/4 (1.3)
18 (16)
1/4 (1)
8.3
1
Ankur Singh to Dhiraj Bhoir, 1 run
8.2
W
Ankur Singh to Nashant Kumar, OUT
Nashant Kumar c Mohammed Nadeem b Ankur Singh 6 (5b 1x4 0x6) SR: 120
8.1
•
Ankur Singh to Nashant Kumar, no run
end of over 831 runs
DHS: 72/5CRR: 9.00
Padmesh Mhatre25 (6b 1x6)
Nashant Kumar6 (3b 1x4)
Ashish Pal 2-0-40-0
Ankur Singh 1-0-3-3
7.6
9
Ashish Pal to P Mhatre, 9 runs
7.5
9
Ashish Pal to P Mhatre, 9 runs
7.5
1w
Ashish Pal to P Mhatre, 1 wide
7.4
6
Ashish Pal to P Mhatre, SIX runs
7.3
•
Ashish Pal to P Mhatre, no run
7.3
1w
Ashish Pal to P Mhatre, 1 wide
7.2
1
Ashish Pal to Nashant Kumar, 1 run
7.1
4
Ashish Pal to Nashant Kumar, FOUR runs
end of over 73 runs • 3 wickets
DHS: 41/5CRR: 5.85
Nashant Kumar1 (1b)
Padmesh Mhatre1 (2b)
Ankur Singh 1-0-3-3
Ashish Pal 1-0-9-0
6.6
1
Ankur Singh to Nashant Kumar, 1 run
6.6
1w
Ankur Singh to Nashant Kumar, 1 wide
6.5
W
Ankur Singh to Tarekar, OUT
Akash Tarekar c †Mhatre b Ankur Singh 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
6.4
W
Ankur Singh to Bhoir, OUT
Vinayak Bhoir c Ashish Pal b Ankur Singh 12 (11b 0x4 1x6) SR: 109.09
6.3
1
Ankur Singh to P Mhatre, 1 run
6.2
•
Ankur Singh to P Mhatre, no run
6.1
W
Ankur Singh to Aakash Jangid, OUT
Aakash Jangid c & b Ankur Singh 18 (16b 2x4 0x6) SR: 112.5
end of over 610 runs
DHS: 38/2CRR: 6.33
Aakash Jangid18 (15b 2x4)
Vinayak Bhoir12 (10b 1x6)
Ashish Pal 1-0-9-0
Jagannath Sarkar 2-0-8-0
5.6
1
Ashish Pal to Aakash Jangid, 1 run
5.5
1
Ashish Pal to Bhoir, 1 run
Match details
|Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
|Toss
|Chennai Singams, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|Chennai Singams 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Delhi Superheros 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|20 January 2026 - night (1-day match)
|Points
|Delhi Superheros 2, Chennai Singams 0
Delhi Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|5
|10
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|18
|16
|caught
|12
|11
|not out
|25
|6
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|6
|5
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 5, pen 15)
|Total
|88(6 wkts; 8.3 ovs)
