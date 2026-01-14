Matches (14)
New Zealand in India (1)
WPL (2)
SA20 (2)
Super Smash (1)
BBL (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
BPL (2)

Mumbai vs Hyderabad, 8th Match at Surat, ISPL, Jan 14 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
8th Match (N), Surat, January 14, 2026, Indian Street Premier League
PrevNext

Mumbai won by 2 runs

Player Of The Match
1/15
ijaj-ahmad
Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Table
Fan Ratings
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Majhi Mumbai 64/8(10 overs)
1st INNINGS
Ajaz Shaikhlal Bepari
16 (6)
Vicky Pujari
3/8 (2)
Kabir Singh
15 (17)
Praveen Kumar
3/8 (2)
Falcon Risers Hyderabad 62/6(10 overs)
1st INNINGS
Prashant Gharat
22 (17)
Vijay Pawle
2/17 (2)
Shreyas Kadam
15* (13)
Manish Waghmare
1/6 (2)
View full scorecard
end of over 105 runs • 1 wicket
FRH: 62/6CRR: 6.20 
Praveen Kumar1 (1b)
Shreyas Kadam15 (13b 1x6)
Abhishek Kumar 2-0-11-1
Vijay Pawle 2-0-17-2
9.6
1
Dalhor to Praveen Kumar, 1 run
9.5
W
Dalhor to S Dhyani, OUT
Sanskar Dhyani c Kabir Singh b Dalhor 3 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 75
9.4
1
Dalhor to Shreyas Kadam, 1 run
9.3
1
Dalhor to S Dhyani, 1 run
9.2
1
Dalhor to Shreyas Kadam, 1 run
9.1
1
Dalhor to S Dhyani, 1 run
end of over 98 runs • 1 wicket
FRH: 57/5CRR: 6.33 
Sanskar Dhyani1 (1b)
Shreyas Kadam13 (11b 1x6)
Vijay Pawle 2-0-17-2
Abhishek Kumar 1-0-6-0
8.6
1
V Pawle to S Dhyani, 1 run
8.5
W
V Pawle to Nitin Anili Matunge, OUT
Nitin Anili Matunge b Pawle 11 (8b 0x4 1x6) SR: 137.5
8.4
1
V Pawle to Shreyas Kadam, 1 run
8.4
3nb
V Pawle to Shreyas Kadam, (no ball) 2 runs
8.3
V Pawle to Shreyas Kadam, no run
8.2
1
V Pawle to Nitin Anili Matunge, 1 run
8.1
6
V Pawle to Nitin Anili Matunge, SIX runs
end of over 86 runs
FRH: 49/4CRR: 6.12 
Nitin Anili Matunge4 (5b)
Shreyas Kadam10 (8b 1x6)
Abhishek Kumar 1-0-6-0
Ijaj Ahmad 2-0-15-1
7.6
1
Dalhor to Nitin Anili Matunge, 1 run
7.5
1
Dalhor to Shreyas Kadam, 1 run
7.4
1
Dalhor to Nitin Anili Matunge, 1 run
7.3
1
Dalhor to Shreyas Kadam, 1 run
7.2
1
Dalhor to Nitin Anili Matunge, 1 run
7.2
1w
Dalhor to Nitin Anili Matunge, 1 wide
7.1
Dalhor to Nitin Anili Matunge, no run
Read full commentary
Match details
Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
TossMajhi Mumbai, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideMajhi Mumbai 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Falcon Risers Hyderabad 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Player Of The Match
Mumbai
Ijaj Ahmad
Match days14 January 2026 - night (10-over match)
PointsMajhi Mumbai 2, Falcon Risers Hyderabad 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Hyderabad Innings
Player NameRB
P Gharat
bowled2217
Mansoor KL
caught89
Y Penkar
bowled13
V Thakur
caught16
Shreyas Kadam
not out1513
Nitin Anili Matunge
bowled118
S Dhyani
caught34
Praveen Kumar
not out11
Extras(nb 1, w 3)
Total62(6 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Indian Street Premier League

TeamMWLDPT
MAM32104
DHS32104
AHL22004
CHS11002
FRH21102
BAS20200
SKV20200
TOK10100
Full Table