Mumbai vs Hyderabad, 8th Match at Surat, ISPL, Jan 14 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
8th Match (N), Surat, January 14, 2026, Indian Street Premier League
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Majhi Mumbai • 64/8(10 overs)1st INNINGS
16 (6)
3/8 (2)
15 (17)
3/8 (2)
Falcon Risers Hyderabad • 62/6(10 overs)1st INNINGS
22 (17)
2/17 (2)
15* (13)
1/6 (2)
end of over 105 runs • 1 wicket
FRH: 62/6CRR: 6.20
Praveen Kumar1 (1b)
Shreyas Kadam15 (13b 1x6)
Abhishek Kumar 2-0-11-1
Vijay Pawle 2-0-17-2
9.6
1
Dalhor to Praveen Kumar, 1 run
9.5
W
Dalhor to S Dhyani, OUT
Sanskar Dhyani c Kabir Singh b Dalhor 3 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 75
9.4
1
Dalhor to Shreyas Kadam, 1 run
9.3
1
Dalhor to S Dhyani, 1 run
9.2
1
Dalhor to Shreyas Kadam, 1 run
9.1
1
Dalhor to S Dhyani, 1 run
end of over 98 runs • 1 wicket
FRH: 57/5CRR: 6.33
Sanskar Dhyani1 (1b)
Shreyas Kadam13 (11b 1x6)
Vijay Pawle 2-0-17-2
Abhishek Kumar 1-0-6-0
8.6
1
V Pawle to S Dhyani, 1 run
8.5
W
V Pawle to Nitin Anili Matunge, OUT
Nitin Anili Matunge b Pawle 11 (8b 0x4 1x6) SR: 137.5
8.4
1
V Pawle to Shreyas Kadam, 1 run
8.4
3nb
V Pawle to Shreyas Kadam, (no ball) 2 runs
8.3
•
V Pawle to Shreyas Kadam, no run
8.2
1
V Pawle to Nitin Anili Matunge, 1 run
8.1
6
V Pawle to Nitin Anili Matunge, SIX runs
end of over 86 runs
FRH: 49/4CRR: 6.12
Nitin Anili Matunge4 (5b)
Shreyas Kadam10 (8b 1x6)
Abhishek Kumar 1-0-6-0
Ijaj Ahmad 2-0-15-1
7.6
1
Dalhor to Nitin Anili Matunge, 1 run
7.5
1
Dalhor to Shreyas Kadam, 1 run
7.4
1
Dalhor to Nitin Anili Matunge, 1 run
7.3
1
Dalhor to Shreyas Kadam, 1 run
7.2
1
Dalhor to Nitin Anili Matunge, 1 run
7.2
1w
Dalhor to Nitin Anili Matunge, 1 wide
7.1
•
Dalhor to Nitin Anili Matunge, no run
Match details
|Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
|Toss
|Majhi Mumbai, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|Majhi Mumbai 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Falcon Risers Hyderabad 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|14 January 2026 - night (10-over match)
|Points
|Majhi Mumbai 2, Falcon Risers Hyderabad 0
Hyderabad Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|22
|17
|caught
|8
|9
|bowled
|1
|3
|caught
|1
|6
|not out
|15
|13
|bowled
|11
|8
|caught
|3
|4
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(nb 1, w 3)
|Total
|62(6 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 2>