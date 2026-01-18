Matches (30)
SL v ENG (1)
AFG vs WI (1)
WPL (1)
SA20 (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
WT20 WC Qualifier (4)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (17)
New Zealand in India (1)

Srinagar vs Mumbai, 15th Match at Surat, ISPL, Jan 18 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
15th Match (D/N), Surat, January 18, 2026, Indian Street Premier League
PrevNext

Mumbai won by 7 wickets

Player Of The Match
2/17
darshan-bandekar
Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Table
Fan Ratings
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Srinagar Ke Veer 70/8(10 overs)
1st INNINGS
Amol Nilugade
27* (25)
Ijaj Ahmad
2/16 (2)
Mangesh Vaity
10 (4)
Darshan Bandekar
2/17 (2)
Majhi Mumbai 74/3(7.5 overs)
1st INNINGS
Thomas Dias
26 (21)
Raju Mukhiya
1/7 (1)
Ajaz Shaikhlal Bepari
16 (11)
Prajot Ambhire
1/17 (1.5)
View full scorecard
7.5
6
P Ambhire to Dalhor, SIX runs
7.4
P Ambhire to Dalhor, no run
7.3
6
P Ambhire to Dalhor, SIX runs
7.2
1
P Ambhire to Darshan Bandekar, 1 run
7.1
W
P Ambhire to Thomas Dias, OUT
Thomas Dias lbw b Ambhire 26 (21b 3x4 0x6) SR: 123.8
end of over 710 runs
MAM: 56/2CRR: 8.00 
Thomas Dias26 (20b 3x4)
Abhishek Kumar0 (0b)
Minad Manjrekar 1-0-10-0
Raju Mukhiya 1-0-7-1
6.6
1
Manjrekar to Thomas Dias, 1 run
6.5
2
Manjrekar to Thomas Dias, 2 runs
6.5
1w
Manjrekar to Thomas Dias, 1 wide
6.4
Manjrekar to Thomas Dias, no run
6.3
Manjrekar to Thomas Dias, no run
6.2
2
Manjrekar to Thomas Dias, 2 runs
6.1
4
Manjrekar to Thomas Dias, FOUR runs
end of over 67 runs • 1 wicket
MAM: 46/2CRR: 7.66 
Thomas Dias17 (14b 2x4)
Raju Mukhiya 1-0-7-1
Sahish Mhatre 2-0-14-0
5.6
W
Raju Mukhiya to M Chandan, OUT
Mahendra Chandan c Arvind Kumar b Raju Mukhiya 12 (11b 1x4 1x6) SR: 109.09
5.5
Raju Mukhiya to M Chandan, no run
5.4
Raju Mukhiya to M Chandan, no run
5.3
Raju Mukhiya to M Chandan, no run
5.2
6
Raju Mukhiya to M Chandan, SIX runs
5.1
1
Raju Mukhiya to Thomas Dias, 1 run
end of over 56 runs
MAM: 39/1CRR: 7.80 
Mahendra Chandan6 (6b 1x4)
Thomas Dias16 (13b 2x4)
Sahish Mhatre 2-0-14-0
Dilip Binjiwa 2-0-20-1

Match State: Drinks

4.6
Sahish Mhatre to M Chandan, no run
4.5
4
Sahish Mhatre to M Chandan, FOUR runs
Read full commentary
Match details
Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
TossSrinagar Ke Veer, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideSrinagar Ke Veer 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Majhi Mumbai 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Player Of The Match
Mumbai
Darshan Bandekar
Match days18 January 2026 - daynight (1-day match)
PointsMajhi Mumbai 2, Srinagar Ke Veer 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Mumbai Innings
Player NameRB
Thomas Dias
lbw2621
AS Bepari
caught1611
M Chandan
caught1211
AK Dalhor
not out123
Darshan Bandekar
not out11
Extras(lb 1, w 1, pen 5)
Total74(3 wkts; 7.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Street Premier League

TeamMWLDPT
AHL651010
MAM64208
CHS53206
DHS63306
FRH52304
TOK32104
SKV51402
BAS40400
Full Table