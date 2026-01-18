Matches (30)
Srinagar vs Mumbai, 15th Match at Surat, ISPL, Jan 18 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
15th Match (D/N), Surat, January 18, 2026, Indian Street Premier League
Scorecard summary
Srinagar Ke Veer • 70/8(10 overs)1st INNINGS
27* (25)
2/16 (2)
10 (4)
2/17 (2)
Majhi Mumbai • 74/3(7.5 overs)1st INNINGS
26 (21)
1/7 (1)
16 (11)
1/17 (1.5)
7.5
6
P Ambhire to Dalhor, SIX runs
7.4
•
P Ambhire to Dalhor, no run
7.3
6
P Ambhire to Dalhor, SIX runs
7.2
1
P Ambhire to Darshan Bandekar, 1 run
7.1
W
P Ambhire to Thomas Dias, OUT
Thomas Dias lbw b Ambhire 26 (21b 3x4 0x6) SR: 123.8
end of over 710 runs
MAM: 56/2CRR: 8.00
Thomas Dias26 (20b 3x4)
Abhishek Kumar0 (0b)
Minad Manjrekar 1-0-10-0
Raju Mukhiya 1-0-7-1
6.6
1
Manjrekar to Thomas Dias, 1 run
6.5
2
Manjrekar to Thomas Dias, 2 runs
6.5
1w
Manjrekar to Thomas Dias, 1 wide
6.4
•
Manjrekar to Thomas Dias, no run
6.3
•
Manjrekar to Thomas Dias, no run
6.2
2
Manjrekar to Thomas Dias, 2 runs
6.1
4
Manjrekar to Thomas Dias, FOUR runs
end of over 67 runs • 1 wicket
MAM: 46/2CRR: 7.66
Thomas Dias17 (14b 2x4)
Raju Mukhiya 1-0-7-1
Sahish Mhatre 2-0-14-0
5.6
W
Raju Mukhiya to M Chandan, OUT
Mahendra Chandan c Arvind Kumar b Raju Mukhiya 12 (11b 1x4 1x6) SR: 109.09
5.5
•
Raju Mukhiya to M Chandan, no run
5.4
•
Raju Mukhiya to M Chandan, no run
5.3
•
Raju Mukhiya to M Chandan, no run
5.2
6
Raju Mukhiya to M Chandan, SIX runs
5.1
1
Raju Mukhiya to Thomas Dias, 1 run
end of over 56 runs
MAM: 39/1CRR: 7.80
Mahendra Chandan6 (6b 1x4)
Thomas Dias16 (13b 2x4)
Sahish Mhatre 2-0-14-0
Dilip Binjiwa 2-0-20-1
Match State: Drinks
4.6
•
Sahish Mhatre to M Chandan, no run
4.5
4
Sahish Mhatre to M Chandan, FOUR runs
Match details
|Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
|Toss
|Srinagar Ke Veer, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|Srinagar Ke Veer 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Majhi Mumbai 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|18 January 2026 - daynight (1-day match)
|Points
|Majhi Mumbai 2, Srinagar Ke Veer 0
Mumbai Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|26
|21
|caught
|16
|11
|caught
|12
|11
|not out
|12
|3
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 1, pen 5)
|Total
|74(3 wkts; 7.5 ovs)
