Kolkata vs Mumbai, 32nd Match at Surat, ISPL, Jan 29 2026 - Live Cricket Score

32nd Match (N), Surat, January 29, 2026, Indian Street Premier League
Tiigers Of Kolkata FlagTiigers Of Kolkata
Majhi Mumbai FlagMajhi Mumbai
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
Majhi MumbaiMajhi Mumbai
853010
5
Tiigers Of KolkataTiigers Of Kolkata
64208
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Saif Ali
6 M • 182 Runs • 30.33 Avg • 161.06 SR
R Mundhe
6 M • 106 Runs • 21.2 Avg • 123.25 SR
AK Dalhor
8 M • 95 Runs • 23.75 Avg • 175.92 SR
Thomas Dias
8 M • 94 Runs • 11.75 Avg • 93.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Shivam Kumar
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7 Econ • 6 SR
Firdos Alam
6 M • 6 Wkts • 8 Econ • 11 SR
AK Dalhor
8 M • 14 Wkts • 5.27 Econ • 6.42 SR
V Pawle
7 M • 13 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 6.38 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Match details
Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Series
Season2025/26
Match days29 January 2026 - night (1-day match)
Indian Street Premier League

TeamMWLDPT
CHS853010
MAM853010
AHL752010
FRH84408
TOK64208
BAS83506
DHS73406
SKV81702
Full Table