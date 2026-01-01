Matches (26)
Kolkata vs Mumbai, 32nd Match at Surat, ISPL, Jan 29 2026 - Live Cricket Score
32nd Match (N), Surat, January 29, 2026, Indian Street Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kolkata
W
W
L
W
W
Mumbai
W
L
W
W
L
Ground time: 00:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TOK6 M • 182 Runs • 30.33 Avg • 161.06 SR
TOK6 M • 106 Runs • 21.2 Avg • 123.25 SR
MAM8 M • 95 Runs • 23.75 Avg • 175.92 SR
MAM8 M • 94 Runs • 11.75 Avg • 93.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TOK5 M • 6 Wkts • 7 Econ • 6 SR
TOK6 M • 6 Wkts • 8 Econ • 11 SR
MAM8 M • 14 Wkts • 5.27 Econ • 6.42 SR
MAM7 M • 13 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 6.38 SR
|Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
|2025/26
|29 January 2026 - night (1-day match)