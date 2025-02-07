Matches (10)
Vipers vs TBA, Qualifier 2 at Sharjah, ILT20, Feb 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 2 (N), Sharjah, February 07, 2025, International League T20
Desert Vipers FlagDesert Vipers

TBA

Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
TBA
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AD Hales
10 M • 343 Runs • 42.88 Avg • 141.15 SR
SM Curran
10 M • 241 Runs • 34.43 Avg • 118.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.88 Econ • 17 SR
LH Ferguson
7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 14.3 SR
Squad
DV
TBA
Player
Role
Lockie Ferguson (c)
Bowler
Ali Naseer 
Allrounder
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Max Holden 
Top order Batter
Adam Hose 
Middle order Batter
Michael Jones 
Top order Batter
Khuzaima Tanveer 
Bowler
Kushal Malla 
Batting Allrounder
Dan Lawrence 
Middle order Batter
Mohammad Amir 
Bowler
Dhruv Parashar 
Allrounder
David Payne 
Bowler
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Sowter 
Bowler
Tanish Suri 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Luke Wood 
Bowler
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days7 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20 News

Sam Curran on England omission: 'I've got to keep banging the door down'

Allrounder reveals details of phone call with Brendon McCullum as he plots international recall

BPL gets a boost from arrival of eliminated ILT20 players

James Vince, Tim David and Shimron Hetmyer were with Gulf Giants while Jason Holder and Andre Russell were with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

'Data is information and the important thing is how you use that information'

Andy Flower discusses the joys and challenges of his globetrotting coaching career, and shares his insights on identifying and developing young talent

ILT20 2025: Are MI Emirates favourites again? Who are the players to watch out for?

Here's all you need to know about the tournament in the UAE: key players, new captains, format and more

Carl Hopkinson replaces James Pamment as Mumbai Indians' fielding coach

Mitchell McClenaghan to be MI Cape Town's bowling coach in the SA20

International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV1073140.141
DC106412-0.234
MIE1055100.805
SW105510-0.349
GG10468-0.230
ADKR10376-0.229
Full Table