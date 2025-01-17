Matches (12)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
BBL (2)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
Warriors vs DC, 8th Match at Sharjah, ILT20, Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match (N), Sharjah, January 17, 2025, International League T20
What will be the toss result?
SW Win & Bat
DC Win & Bat
SW Win & Bowl
DC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Warriors
L
W
L
W
L
DC
W
W
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 214 Runs • 30.57 Avg • 148.61 SR
8 M • 106 Runs • 15.14 Avg • 107.07 SR
8 M • 169 Runs • 28.17 Avg • 136.29 SR
10 M • 169 Runs • 21.13 Avg • 123.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.87 Econ • 12.54 SR
SW7 M • 8 Wkts • 9.27 Econ • 15.12 SR
DC8 M • 14 Wkts • 6.87 Econ • 13.28 SR
8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 13.3 SR
Squad
SW
DC
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|17 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20 News
'Data is information and the important thing is how you use that information'
Andy Flower discusses the joys and challenges of his globetrotting coaching career, and shares his insights on identifying and developing young talent
ILT20 2025: Are MI Emirates favourites again? Who are the players to watch out for?
Here's all you need to know about the tournament in the UAE: key players, new captains, format and more