Warriors vs DC, 8th Match at Sharjah, ILT20, Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (N), Sharjah, January 17, 2025, International League T20
Sharjah Warriors FlagSharjah Warriors
Dubai Capitals FlagDubai Capitals
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T Kohler-Cadmore
9 M • 214 Runs • 30.57 Avg • 148.61 SR
J Charles
8 M • 106 Runs • 15.14 Avg • 107.07 SR
SW Billings
8 M • 169 Runs • 28.17 Avg • 136.29 SR
Sikandar Raza
10 M • 169 Runs • 21.13 Avg • 123.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Muhammad Jawadullah
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.87 Econ • 12.54 SR
DR Sams
7 M • 8 Wkts • 9.27 Econ • 15.12 SR
OP Stone
8 M • 14 Wkts • 6.87 Econ • 13.28 SR
SC Kuggeleijn
8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 13.3 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
SW
DC
Player
Role
Tim Southee (c)
Bowler
Ashton Agar 
Bowler
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ethan D'Souza 
Batter
Avishka Fernando 
Opening Batter
Harmeet Singh 
Bowling Allrounder
Peter Hatzoglou 
Bowler
Junaid Siddique 
Bowler
Karim Janat 
Bowling Allrounder
Tom Kohler-Cadmore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dilshan Madushanka 
Bowler
Traveen Mathew 
Bowler
Kusal Mendis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Muhammad Jawadullah 
Bowler
Keemo Paul 
Allrounder
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 
Top order Batter
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Rohan Mustafa 
Top order Batter
Jason Roy 
Opening Batter
Daniel Sams 
Allrounder
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Virandeep Singh 
Allrounder
Matthew Wade 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Luke Wells 
Top order Batter
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days17 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV22040.829
MIE21120.625
ADKR21120.444
DC2112-0.625
SW2112-0.725
GG2020-0.533
Full Table