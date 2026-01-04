Sam Curran, Desert Vipers Captain: Feels really special. I guess I was nervous coming in today - obviously two finals before, and everyone was thinking, "What if we lose this one? Three in a row?" The team has been amazing; the management, owners, and everyone involved. Yeah, it's gonna be a good party tonight. There's always a bit of uncertainty, and I think that's a good thing. Things like not knowing how the pitch is going to play. We had quality in the group and in the setup. It's been good... the nerves are always there. MI are a fantastic team, and I think we deserved the trophy in the end. We've been the strongest side throughout. (On being Player of the Match) Really pleased. Individual performances do matter, but today I was just thinking and imagining winning the trophy. It's my first trophy as a captain, which is really special, and it was nice to put up a performance. The way the guys batted was amazing, and the whole bowling group -- Naseem with a few wickets, Usman has been a great addition -- everyone contributed. (On Vipers as a franchise) It's really special, I think. The setup, the owners, the chairs -- it's been a very family-like feel. As you can see, all our families are here, lots of happy faces. They let us enjoy our time off, and when we come together as a group, it's a very professional setup. It's one of my favorite franchises, and to give them a trophy is really special. Like I said, there will be a lot of Desert Vipers people enjoying tonight because there was a lot of heartbreak last year. Hopefully, there will be many more trophies for us. Really nice that Khuzaima got that final wicket; he's been a standout bowler for us. His confidence from last year is still there. The competition is great; it gives opportunities to players from so many countries, and I'm sure we'll have more guys like Khuzi standing up in the future.