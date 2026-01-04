Seals the deal! Clatters the stumps with a beauty! Was a shortish ball that jagged back just enough to rattle the stumps as Rohid backs away and attempts a cut. The fireworks go off! The most consistent team this season fittingly wins the ILT20 Season 4 title! Fireworks lights up the sky in Dubai and surely the celebrations will continue till dawn!
Vipers vs MI Emirates, Final at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 04 2026 - Match Result
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|DV
|89.49
|-
|-
|-
|3/18
|4.05
|89.49
|DV
|76.51
|74(51)
|79.16
|86.92
|0/24
|0
|- 10.41
|DV
|50.76
|-
|-
|-
|3/20
|2.43
|50.76
|MIE
|49.63
|26(13)
|37.86
|49.63
|-
|-
|-
|MIE
|47.3
|-
|-
|-
|2/33
|2.41
|47.3
And now, Sam Curran walks up to the stage to receive the glittering trophy. His teammates join him too. And with the curtains coming down on the ILT20's fourth season, it's time for us to say goodbye and goodnight. Thanks to everyone who followed our coverage and for your comments throughout the season. We'll look forward to your company next year. On behalf of the entire team at ESPNcricinfo, this is Rvel Sayid signing off. Cheers!
Sam Curran, Desert Vipers Captain: Feels really special. I guess I was nervous coming in today - obviously two finals before, and everyone was thinking, "What if we lose this one? Three in a row?" The team has been amazing; the management, owners, and everyone involved. Yeah, it's gonna be a good party tonight. There's always a bit of uncertainty, and I think that's a good thing. Things like not knowing how the pitch is going to play. We had quality in the group and in the setup. It's been good... the nerves are always there. MI are a fantastic team, and I think we deserved the trophy in the end. We've been the strongest side throughout. (On being Player of the Match) Really pleased. Individual performances do matter, but today I was just thinking and imagining winning the trophy. It's my first trophy as a captain, which is really special, and it was nice to put up a performance. The way the guys batted was amazing, and the whole bowling group -- Naseem with a few wickets, Usman has been a great addition -- everyone contributed. (On Vipers as a franchise) It's really special, I think. The setup, the owners, the chairs -- it's been a very family-like feel. As you can see, all our families are here, lots of happy faces. They let us enjoy our time off, and when we come together as a group, it's a very professional setup. It's one of my favorite franchises, and to give them a trophy is really special. Like I said, there will be a lot of Desert Vipers people enjoying tonight because there was a lot of heartbreak last year. Hopefully, there will be many more trophies for us. Really nice that Khuzaima got that final wicket; he's been a standout bowler for us. His confidence from last year is still there. The competition is great; it gives opportunities to players from so many countries, and I'm sure we'll have more guys like Khuzi standing up in the future.
Kieron Pollard, MI Emirates Captain: Pollard: If I'm being honest, within the field, the way we started. I saw how you guys had fun with the bloopers on the screen -- you need to be sharp. When you minus those 15-20 runs, 160 is a chaseable total. A couple of guys were enjoying the atmosphere for the first time; this is where you want to stand up, and we didn't. The Vipers are the deserving winners. I thought 180 was chaseable on that pitch. I was gonna try to get 18-20 in that Usman over, but it didn't work out. Sometimes you have a plan and a process, but it doesn't go through. Vipers stuck to it right till the end. Sam batted well; batted throughout the innings and having a set batter posting 180 was always going to be challenging. From the way it started, I thought it was a fantastic tournament. International players turned up, UAE players, guys from Saudi and Kuwait, everyone gelled well. You saw performances, you saw confidence. You saw Waseem winning Player of the Tournament again, Alishan from KKR, Arab from our team, Tanvir from the Vipers... I just thought everyone did well, and the tournament was a good one.
Sam Curran has been adjudicated Player of the Match
Pathum Nissanka wins the dispatch of the season
Allah Ghazanfar wins the catch of the season (a caught and bowl against Jimmy Neesham)
Waqar Salamkheil from the Dubai Capitals wins the White Belt for being the Best Bowler of the Season.
Sam Curran has been adjudged the Best Batter of the Season.
Muhammad Waseem of MI Emirates wins the best UAE player of the tournament (fourth time in a row, stupendous consistency)
397 runs and seven wickets. Sam Curran wins the Red Belt for being the most valuable player of the season
Desert Vipers overpowering MI Emirates once again in the knockouts; eclipsing them by 45 runs in Qualifier 1 and getting the better of them again in the final. They were head and shoulders above the other sides this season, barely putting a foot wrong and tasting defeat just twice in their ten games. Tonight again, they were in firm control throughout the match and were simply too good. It was heartening to see how the likes of Waseem, Rohid, and Khuzaiama shined bright, showcasing the immense local talent on display.
Usman Tariq: Feeling really glad that we finally won. Everybody put in their effort. I just tried to give my best, and things worked really well on my side. The pitch was helpful, and I'm happy we are on the winning side. Always ready for pressure games, and the process helps me
Qais Ahmed: I am very lucky; whichever team I represent, it wins the championship. It's the prayers that are helping me.
Jason Roy: Pretty ecstatic. It's a great group of people, from the backroom staff to the management to the players. They just do things right for the overseas players and local players, making a nice environment. I'm happy for the entire group. They worked very hard to get here, and the final hurdle was a good one. I'm sure the boys will enjoy it.
Naseem Shah: There is a special feeling to play in a final in front of a full house. The boys deserved this happiness. Credit to everyone for brilliant performances in bowling and batting. Our combination was really good. We had options both in batting and bowling. Credit to everyone; whoever played gave 100 percent. Paaji (Vriitya Aravind) likes Zaafran tea, so we will always make sure he has his tea.
Vriitya Aravind: Actually, it's my first season. It was a big honor for me to share the dressing room with big players, the practice, and there was so much to learn here. Everybody is supporting me. All of them are my friends. I am from Haryana, and chai (tea) is the main thing, so I need it all the time
Handshakes and smiles all around; excellent sportsmanship on display. Commiserations to MI Emirates and congratulations to Desert Vipers for a successful season. They made it to the final last year and in 2024 as well; played like a champion team tonight. Vipers put on a competitive total in a pressure game and scoreboard pressure helped them restrict Emirates to 136. With the likes of Naseem Shah and the mystery of Usman Tariq, they had quality in the bowling attack to get over the line
Mustafa Moudi : "4th Edition and 4th New Champion in ILT20. Only Warriorz and Knight Riders are yet to Lift the Trophy. Hopefully they too would be the Champions in the Next 2 Years. Congratulations to Desert Vipers !!"
Zubair Islam : "I guess the best team won .....that initial close matches which vipers won made the real difference in confidence "
Pace-off short ball meandering wide of off, tries to slam a cut and gets beaten, this boy has a very bright future, he has been phenomenal throughout the tournament
makes room and slashes it along the floor to deep extra cover. It was a shorter delivery around the line off
On a length and gyrates away outside off, gets an inside-edge past keeper to the rope for a four
Good length and unimpeachable line outside off, pushing at it and fending it to cover-point
Third wicket in the over, Vipers are in a rush to lift the trophy! No pace to work with, delivery going across middle and he has to generate all the power, pounds it straight into the hands of Hassan at deep midwicket, the last ray of hope gone as well
Hits the deck on a shortish length and it curves in at middle and leg, lunges at it and deflects it away to cover-point for a single
two in two, Payne causing more pain to MI Emirates! Wheels continue to come off and looks like mere formalities left. Slower shortish ball on a tight off-stump line, he lunges at it and miscues the skier towards long-off, Roy comes in from the deep and hangs onto it brilliantly
over the wicket, landed full and slanted across off, fifth stump line, gets low and does the needful, tries to hack it over long-on Payne goes back at mid-on to take a screamer, it was slipping away from his hands but he full-stretched to gobble it up
Through the shot early and gets the toe-end towards square of. midwicket, canters across to the other end
Not quite into the blockhole, a half-volley and he absolutely leathers it in the V, hits it out of the screws and beats the fielder who got behind and put in a dive but the ball raced through him and hit the ropes
Aiming for a yorker, angles it outside off, slammed away but straight to the fielder in the covers
bowls a shorter off-cutter outside off, makes room and forces it away, doesn't go far away and dies down quickly toward site keeper, got the toe-ed
Rams a yorker right into the blockhole, gets under it and pings an on-drive to long-on, bit of reverse
This is going to be an interesting match-up. Comes over the wicket, lands it shortish and gets it to hold its line on off, tries to power it over deep square, substitute fielder didn't have to move a muscle to hang onto it, shortish ball hurrying him into the shot and this is a decisive moment in the game, gone for a run-a-ball 28. Looks disconsolate after perishing early in the piece, both Pakistanis, Naseem and Usman have been the star performers with the ball
Kaboom! Dumped for a straight six! Lands it full and barely moves in at leg-stump, clears front leg and thumped with vigor over long-on! Hits it clean as a whistle
Clears front leg and swats a pull to deep square, was a lengt-ish ball that straightened a touch at middle, goes big and it falls short of the man at deep midwicket
slows it up, angling back in at off from a fuller length, blocked to short mid--off, Usman gets a hand on it, asking rate climbing up quickly
On a length outside off, was a quicker one, slapped to cover-point
Over the wicket, good length and turning in from sixth stump line, thrashed down to long-off with not much timing, opens his account
1W
2W
1W
1W
1W
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|MI Emirates, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Player Of The Series
|Series result
|Desert Vipers won the 2025/26 International League T20
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.50 start, First Session 18.50-20.20, Interval 20.20-20.40, Second Session 20.40-22.10
|Match days
|4 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
|DV Player Replacement
Super sub:
|MIE Player Replacement
Super sub:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 19 • MIE 136/10
Curran, bowlers lead Desert Vipers to maiden ILT20 title
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|26
|13
|caught
|10
|11
|caught
|7
|6
|caught
|36
|27
|caught
|2
|9
|caught
|28
|28
|caught
|12
|8
|caught
|1
|2
|caught
|0
|1
|not out
|5
|2
|bowled
|3
|4
|Extras
|(lb 4, w 2)
|Total
|136(10 wkts; 18.3 ovs)