Matches (7)
The Ashes (1)
BBL (1)
BPL (2)
SA-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
SA20 (2)

Vipers vs MI Emirates, Final at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 04 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
Final (N), Dubai (DICS), January 04, 2026, International League T20
PrevNext
Desert Vipers FlagDesert Vipers
182/4
MI Emirates FlagMI Emirates
(18.3/20 ov, T:183) 136

Vipers won by 46 runs

Player Of The Match
74* (51)
sam-curran
Player Of The Series
397 runs • 7 wkts
sam-curran
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
What target will Vipers set?
<100
3%
100-160
23%
160+
74%
1.8K votes
Match centre 
Scores: Sudeep Poojar | Comms: Rvel Zahid
Scorecard summary
Desert Vipers 182/4(20 overs)
Sam Curran
74* (51)
Fazalhaq Farooqi
2/33 (4)
Max Holden
41 (32)
Arab Gul
1/14 (2)
MI Emirates 136/10(18.3 overs)
Shakib Al Hasan
36 (27)
Naseem Shah
3/18 (4)
Kieron Pollard
28 (28)
David Payne
3/42 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Naseem Shah
DV89.49---3/184.0589.49
Sam Curran
DV76.5174(51)79.1686.920/240- 10.41
Usman Tariq
DV50.76---3/202.4350.76
Muhammad Waseem
MIE49.6326(13)37.8649.63---
Fazalhaq Farooqi
MIE47.3---2/332.4147.3
View full list

And now, Sam Curran walks up to the stage to receive the glittering trophy. His teammates join him too. And with the curtains coming down on the ILT20's fourth season, it's time for us to say goodbye and goodnight. Thanks to everyone who followed our coverage and for your comments throughout the season. We'll look forward to your company next year. On behalf of the entire team at ESPNcricinfo, this is Rvel Sayid signing off. Cheers!

Sam Curran, Desert Vipers Captain: Feels really special. I guess I was nervous coming in today - obviously two finals before, and everyone was thinking, "What if we lose this one? Three in a row?" The team has been amazing; the management, owners, and everyone involved. Yeah, it's gonna be a good party tonight. There's always a bit of uncertainty, and I think that's a good thing. Things like not knowing how the pitch is going to play. We had quality in the group and in the setup. It's been good... the nerves are always there. MI are a fantastic team, and I think we deserved the trophy in the end. We've been the strongest side throughout. (On being Player of the Match) Really pleased. Individual performances do matter, but today I was just thinking and imagining winning the trophy. It's my first trophy as a captain, which is really special, and it was nice to put up a performance. The way the guys batted was amazing, and the whole bowling group -- Naseem with a few wickets, Usman has been a great addition -- everyone contributed. (On Vipers as a franchise) It's really special, I think. The setup, the owners, the chairs -- it's been a very family-like feel. As you can see, all our families are here, lots of happy faces. They let us enjoy our time off, and when we come together as a group, it's a very professional setup. It's one of my favorite franchises, and to give them a trophy is really special. Like I said, there will be a lot of Desert Vipers people enjoying tonight because there was a lot of heartbreak last year. Hopefully, there will be many more trophies for us. Really nice that Khuzaima got that final wicket; he's been a standout bowler for us. His confidence from last year is still there. The competition is great; it gives opportunities to players from so many countries, and I'm sure we'll have more guys like Khuzi standing up in the future.

Kieron Pollard, MI Emirates Captain: Pollard: If I'm being honest, within the field, the way we started. I saw how you guys had fun with the bloopers on the screen -- you need to be sharp. When you minus those 15-20 runs, 160 is a chaseable total. A couple of guys were enjoying the atmosphere for the first time; this is where you want to stand up, and we didn't. The Vipers are the deserving winners. I thought 180 was chaseable on that pitch. I was gonna try to get 18-20 in that Usman over, but it didn't work out. Sometimes you have a plan and a process, but it doesn't go through. Vipers stuck to it right till the end. Sam batted well; batted throughout the innings and having a set batter posting 180 was always going to be challenging. From the way it started, I thought it was a fantastic tournament. International players turned up, UAE players, guys from Saudi and Kuwait, everyone gelled well. You saw performances, you saw confidence. You saw Waseem winning Player of the Tournament again, Alishan from KKR, Arab from our team, Tanvir from the Vipers... I just thought everyone did well, and the tournament was a good one.

Sam Curran has been adjudicated Player of the Match

Pathum Nissanka wins the dispatch of the season

Allah Ghazanfar wins the catch of the season (a caught and bowl against Jimmy Neesham)

Waqar Salamkheil from the Dubai Capitals wins the White Belt for being the Best Bowler of the Season.

Sam Curran has been adjudged the Best Batter of the Season.

Muhammad Waseem of MI Emirates wins the best UAE player of the tournament (fourth time in a row, stupendous consistency)

397 runs and seven wickets. Sam Curran wins the Red Belt for being the most valuable player of the season

Desert Vipers overpowering MI Emirates once again in the knockouts; eclipsing them by 45 runs in Qualifier 1 and getting the better of them again in the final. They were head and shoulders above the other sides this season, barely putting a foot wrong and tasting defeat just twice in their ten games. Tonight again, they were in firm control throughout the match and were simply too good. It was heartening to see how the likes of Waseem, Rohid, and Khuzaiama shined bright, showcasing the immense local talent on display.

Usman Tariq: Feeling really glad that we finally won. Everybody put in their effort. I just tried to give my best, and things worked really well on my side. The pitch was helpful, and I'm happy we are on the winning side. Always ready for pressure games, and the process helps me

Qais Ahmed: I am very lucky; whichever team I represent, it wins the championship. It's the prayers that are helping me.

Jason Roy: Pretty ecstatic. It's a great group of people, from the backroom staff to the management to the players. They just do things right for the overseas players and local players, making a nice environment. I'm happy for the entire group. They worked very hard to get here, and the final hurdle was a good one. I'm sure the boys will enjoy it.

Naseem Shah: There is a special feeling to play in a final in front of a full house. The boys deserved this happiness. Credit to everyone for brilliant performances in bowling and batting. Our combination was really good. We had options both in batting and bowling. Credit to everyone; whoever played gave 100 percent. Paaji (Vriitya Aravind) likes Zaafran tea, so we will always make sure he has his tea.

Vriitya Aravind: Actually, it's my first season. It was a big honor for me to share the dressing room with big players, the practice, and there was so much to learn here. Everybody is supporting me. All of them are my friends. I am from Haryana, and chai (tea) is the main thing, so I need it all the time

Handshakes and smiles all around; excellent sportsmanship on display. Commiserations to MI Emirates and congratulations to Desert Vipers for a successful season. They made it to the final last year and in 2024 as well; played like a champion team tonight. Vipers put on a competitive total in a pressure game and scoreboard pressure helped them restrict Emirates to 136. With the likes of Naseem Shah and the mystery of Usman Tariq, they had quality in the bowling attack to get over the line

Mustafa Moudi : "4th Edition and 4th New Champion in ILT20. Only Warriorz and Knight Riders are yet to Lift the Trophy. Hopefully they too would be the Champions in the Next 2 Years. Congratulations to Desert Vipers !!"

Zubair Islam : "I guess the best team won .....that initial close matches which vipers won made the real difference in confidence "

18.3
W
Khuzaima Tanveer to Muhammad Rohid, OUT

Seals the deal! Clatters the stumps with a beauty! Was a shortish ball that jagged back just enough to rattle the stumps as Rohid backs away and attempts a cut. The fireworks go off! The most consistent team this season fittingly wins the ILT20 Season 4 title! Fireworks lights up the sky in Dubai and surely the celebrations will continue till dawn!

Muhammad Rohid b Khuzaima Tanveer 3 (4b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 75
18.2
Khuzaima Tanveer to Muhammad Rohid, no run

Pace-off short ball meandering wide of off, tries to slam a cut and gets beaten, this boy has a very bright future, he has been phenomenal throughout the tournament

18.1
2
Khuzaima Tanveer to Muhammad Rohid, 2 runs

makes room and slashes it along the floor to deep extra cover. It was a shorter delivery around the line off

end of over 186 runs • 3 wickets
MIE: 134/9CRR: 7.44 RRR: 24.50 • Need 49 from 12b
Arab Gul5 (2b 1x4)
Muhammad Rohid1 (1b)
David Payne 4-0-42-3
Naseem Shah 4-0-18-3
17.6
4
Payne to Arab Gul, FOUR runs

On a length and gyrates away outside off, gets an inside-edge past keeper to the rope for a four

17.5
1
Payne to Muhammad Rohid, 1 run

Good length and unimpeachable line outside off, pushing at it and fending it to cover-point

17.4
W
Payne to Shepherd, OUT

Third wicket in the over, Vipers are in a rush to lift the trophy! No pace to work with, delivery going across middle and he has to generate all the power, pounds it straight into the hands of Hassan at deep midwicket, the last ray of hope gone as well

Romario Shepherd c Hasan Nawaz b Payne 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 8m) SR: 50
17.3
1
Payne to Arab Gul, 1 run

Hits the deck on a shortish length and it curves in at middle and leg, lunges at it and deflects it away to cover-point for a single

17.2
W
Payne to Ghazanfar, OUT

two in two, Payne causing more pain to MI Emirates! Wheels continue to come off and looks like mere formalities left. Slower shortish ball on a tight off-stump line, he lunges at it and miscues the skier towards long-off, Roy comes in from the deep and hangs onto it brilliantly

AM Ghazanfar c Roy b Payne 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
17.1
W
Payne to Tajinder Singh, OUT

over the wicket, landed full and slanted across off, fifth stump line, gets low and does the needful, tries to hack it over long-on Payne goes back at mid-on to take a screamer, it was slipping away from his hands but he full-stretched to gobble it up

Tajinder Singh c & b Payne 12 (8b 1x4 1x6 10m) SR: 150
end of over 176 runs • 1 wicket
MIE: 128/6CRR: 7.52 RRR: 18.33 • Need 55 from 18b
Tajinder Singh12 (7b 1x4 1x6)
Romario Shepherd1 (1b)
Naseem Shah 4-0-18-3
Usman Tariq 4-0-20-2
16.6
1
Naseem Shah to Tajinder Singh, 1 run

Through the shot early and gets the toe-end towards square of. midwicket, canters across to the other end

16.5
4
Naseem Shah to Tajinder Singh, FOUR runs

Not quite into the blockhole, a half-volley and he absolutely leathers it in the V, hits it out of the screws and beats the fielder who got behind and put in a dive but the ball raced through him and hit the ropes

16.4
Naseem Shah to Tajinder Singh, no run

Aiming for a yorker, angles it outside off, slammed away but straight to the fielder in the covers

16.3
Naseem Shah to Tajinder Singh, no run

bowls a shorter off-cutter outside off, makes room and forces it away, doesn't go far away and dies down quickly toward site keeper, got the toe-ed

16.2
1
Naseem Shah to Shepherd, 1 run

Rams a yorker right into the blockhole, gets under it and pings an on-drive to long-on, bit of reverse

16.1
W
Naseem Shah to Pollard, OUT

This is going to be an interesting match-up. Comes over the wicket, lands it shortish and gets it to hold its line on off, tries to power it over deep square, substitute fielder didn't have to move a muscle to hang onto it, shortish ball hurrying him into the shot and this is a decisive moment in the game, gone for a run-a-ball 28. Looks disconsolate after perishing early in the piece, both Pakistanis, Naseem and Usman have been the star performers with the ball

Kieron Pollard c sub (S Pahal) b Naseem Shah 28 (28b 2x4 0x6 41m) SR: 100
end of over 168 runs • 1 wicket
MIE: 122/5CRR: 7.62 RRR: 15.25 • Need 61 from 24b
Tajinder Singh7 (3b 1x6)
Kieron Pollard28 (27b 2x4)
Usman Tariq 4-0-20-2
Sam Curran 2-0-24-0
15.6
6
Usman Tariq to Tajinder Singh, SIX runs

Kaboom! Dumped for a straight six! Lands it full and barely moves in at leg-stump, clears front leg and thumped with vigor over long-on! Hits it clean as a whistle

15.5
Usman Tariq to Tajinder Singh, no run

Clears front leg and swats a pull to deep square, was a lengt-ish ball that straightened a touch at middle, goes big and it falls short of the man at deep midwicket

15.4
1
Usman Tariq to Pollard, 1 run

slows it up, angling back in at off from a fuller length, blocked to short mid--off, Usman gets a hand on it, asking rate climbing up quickly

15.3
Usman Tariq to Pollard, no run

On a length outside off, was a quicker one, slapped to cover-point

15.2
1
Usman Tariq to Tajinder Singh, 1 run

Over the wicket, good length and turning in from sixth stump line, thrashed down to long-off with not much timing, opens his account

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
SM Curran
74 runs (51)
8 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
pull
27 runs
3 fours1 six
Control
79%
MDE Holden
41 runs (32)
2 fours1 six
Productive shot
cover drive
12 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
79%
Best performances - bowlers
Naseem Shah
O
4
M
0
R
18
W
3
ECO
4.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
DA Payne
O
4
M
0
R
42
W
3
ECO
10.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
TossMI Emirates, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Vipers
Sam Curran
Player Of The Series
Vipers
Sam Curran
Series resultDesert Vipers won the 2025/26 International League T20
Hours of play (local time)18.50 start, First Session 18.50-20.20, Interval 20.20-20.40, Second Session 20.40-22.10
Match days4 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
DV Player Replacement
Super sub
David Payne
in
Fakhar Zaman
 out (1st innings, 19.6 ov)
MIE Player Replacement
Super sub
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
in
Fazalhaq Farooqi
 out (2nd innings, 5.3 ov)
Umpires
England
Martin Saggers
Australia
Rod Tucker
TV Umpire
Australia
Paul Wilson
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Wayne Knights
Match Referee
Australia
Simon Taufel
Language
English
Win Probability
DV 100%
DVMIE
100%50%100%DV InningsMIE Innings

Over 19 • MIE 136/10

Muhammad Rohid b Khuzaima Tanveer 3 (4b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 75
W
Vipers won by 46 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
MI Emirates Innings
Player NameRB
Muhammad Waseem
caught2613
ADS Fletcher
caught1011
T Banton
caught76
Shakib Al Hasan
caught3627
SP Krishnamurthi
caught29
KA Pollard
caught2828
Tajinder Singh
caught128
R Shepherd
caught12
AM Ghazanfar
caught01
Arab Gul
not out52
Muhammad Rohid
bowled34
Extras(lb 4, w 2)
Total136(10 wkts; 18.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV1082160.438
MIE1073140.676
DC1055100.578
ADKR10468-0.559
GG10376-0.310
SW10376-0.815
Full Table