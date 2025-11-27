Matches (31)
IND vs SA (1)
WBBL (2)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
SMAT (19)
Abu Dhabi T10 (5)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st T20I at Chattogram, BAN vs IRE, Nov 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I (N), Chattogram, November 27, 2025, Ireland tour of Bangladesh
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh
W
W
L
L
L
Ireland
A
L
L
A
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAN9 M • 304 Runs • 33.78 Avg • 133.33 SR
BAN10 M • 296 Runs • 32.89 Avg • 126.49 SR
IRE10 M • 183 Runs • 26.14 Avg • 129.78 SR
IRE10 M • 119 Runs • 14.88 Avg • 125.26 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN9 M • 17 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 12 SR
8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 16 SR
IRE7 M • 12 Wkts • 8.17 Econ • 11.08 SR
IRE5 M • 8 Wkts • 8.19 Econ • 14.75 SR
Squad
BAN
IRE
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3590
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|27 November 2025 - night (20-over match)
Ireland in Bangladesh News
Saifuddin returns but no Taskin for first two T20Is against Ireland
Taskin is currently playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 and was not available for selection
Balbirnie: 'Curtis can be proud of his work'
Ireland leave Bangladesh with a 2-0 Test series defeat but their 26-year-old allrounder has impressed with his batting ability
Taijul and Murad star as Bangladesh break Ireland's resistance for 2-0 win
The two bowlers picked up four wickets apiece and Taijul also completed 250 Test wickets
Unassuming Taijul wears the crown of the best Bangladesh bowler
Having played in the shadow of Shakib Al Hasan for a long time, he has now surpassed his hero's wickets tally