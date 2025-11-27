Matches (31)
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st T20I at Chattogram, BAN vs IRE, Nov 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I (N), Chattogram, November 27, 2025, Ireland tour of Bangladesh
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Ireland FlagIreland
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Tanzid Hasan
9 M • 304 Runs • 33.78 Avg • 133.33 SR
Saif Hassan
10 M • 296 Runs • 32.89 Avg • 126.49 SR
HT Tector
10 M • 183 Runs • 26.14 Avg • 129.78 SR
PR Stirling
10 M • 119 Runs • 14.88 Avg • 125.26 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rishad Hossain
9 M • 17 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 12 SR
Mustafizur Rahman
8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 16 SR
CA Young
7 M • 12 Wkts • 8.17 Econ • 11.08 SR
MR Adair
5 M • 8 Wkts • 8.19 Econ • 14.75 SR
Litton Das † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Saif Hassan (vc)
Allrounder
Jaker Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahedi Hasan 
Allrounder
Mahidul Islam Ankon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Saifuddin 
Bowling Allrounder
Mustafizur Rahman 
Bowler
Nasum Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Nurul Hasan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Parvez Hossain Emon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Shoriful Islam 
Bowler
Tanzid Hasan 
Opening Batter
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 
Bowling Allrounder
Towhid Hridoy 
Top order Batter
Match details
Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3590
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days27 November 2025 - night (20-over match)
Ireland in Bangladesh News

Taskin is currently playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 and was not available for selection

Ireland leave Bangladesh with a 2-0 Test series defeat but their 26-year-old allrounder has impressed with his batting ability

The two bowlers picked up four wickets apiece and Taijul also completed 250 Test wickets

Having played in the shadow of Shakib Al Hasan for a long time, he has now surpassed his hero's wickets tally

Ireland ended the day six down, still another 333 runs from the target with one day to go

