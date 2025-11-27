Bangladesh win toss and bowl; Little and Adair back for Ireland
Bangladesh picked five out-and-out bowlers for the first T20I
Toss Bangladesh chose to bowl vs Ireland
Bangladesh captain Litton Das decided to field first after winning the toss against Ireland in the first T20I in Chattogram.
The visitors have the Tector brothers - Tim and Harry - in the top three, apart from captain Paul Stirling. They have a four-man bowling attack with Mark Adair and Josh Little leading the charge.
The hosts picked a top four without Mahidul Islam who was brought in for this exact job, though Litton criticised the selectors for dropping Shamim Hossain. Bangladesh are playing five bowlers with Tanzim Hasan likely to bat at No 7.
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Parvez Hossain Emon, 3 Saif Hassan, 4 Litton Das (capt, wk), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Jaker Ali, 7 Tanzim Hasan Sakib, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Nasum Ahmed, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Shoriful Islam
Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Tim Tector, 3 Harry Tector, 4 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Matthew Humphreys, 11 Josh Little
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84