Matches (6)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
NZ vs WI (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (3)
WBBL (1)
Drinks
1st T20I (N), Chattogram, November 27, 2025, Ireland tour of Bangladesh
PrevNext
Ireland FlagIreland
(10/20 ov) 77/2
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh

Bangladesh chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 7.70
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 32/1 (6.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:IRE 154
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Bangladesh win toss and bowl; Little and Adair back for Ireland

Bangladesh picked five out-and-out bowlers for the first T20I

Mohammad Isam
Mohammad Isam
27-Nov-2025 • 57 mins ago
Litton Das shakes hands with Paul Stirling at the toss, Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st T20I, Chattogram, November 27, 2025

Litton Das shakes hands with Paul Stirling at the toss  •  Getty Images

Toss Bangladesh chose to bowl vs Ireland
Bangladesh captain Litton Das decided to field first after winning the toss against Ireland in the first T20I in Chattogram.
The visitors have the Tector brothers - Tim and Harry - in the top three, apart from captain Paul Stirling. They have a four-man bowling attack with Mark Adair and Josh Little leading the charge.
The hosts picked a top four without Mahidul Islam who was brought in for this exact job, though Litton criticised the selectors for dropping Shamim Hossain. Bangladesh are playing five bowlers with Tanzim Hasan likely to bat at No 7.
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Parvez Hossain Emon, 3 Saif Hassan, 4 Litton Das (capt, wk), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Jaker Ali, 7 Tanzim Hasan Sakib, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Nasum Ahmed, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Shoriful Islam
Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Tim Tector, 3 Harry Tector, 4 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Matthew Humphreys, 11 Josh Little
IrelandBangladeshBangladesh vs IrelandIreland tour of Bangladesh

Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Language
English
Win Probability
BAN 70.16%
IREBAN
100%50%100%IRE InningsBAN Innings

Over 10 • IRE 77/2

Live Forecast: IRE 154
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Ireland Innings
Player NameRB
PR Stirling
caught2118
TH Tector
caught3219
HT Tector
not out2219
LJ Tucker
not out04
Extras(lb 2)
Total77(2 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 3>