Test-starved Bangladesh and Ireland ready to dine on red-ball action in Sylhet
Bangladesh return to Tests after five months; Ireland will hope to make another splash after their win against Zimbabwe in February
Big picture: Two sides return to red-ball cricket
Two sides that haven't played Test cricket in a long time converge in Sylhet as Bangladesh host Ireland on Tuesday. They have only played one Test against each other with this series representing an opportunity to not just renew ties but also regain form.
Bangladesh have been up-and-down in white ball cricket. That may not have too big an impact on this game, especially in Sylhet where the conditions will be different than Abu Dhabi and Dhaka, venues that have hosted plenty of matches recently. What may be pertinent though is the fact they haven't played any Test cricket in almost five months.
Bangladesh will rely on their bowling attack to get them ahead, particularly the spin duo of Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Sylhet's pitch having a bit of bounce would also mean the likes of Ebadot Hossain and Hasan Mahmud will always be in the picture. Bangladesh also have Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana and left-arm spinner Hasan Murad up their sleeve.
Najmul Hossain Shanto will have to lead a batting unit that has lacked confidence in recent times. Bangladesh have brought back Mahmudul Hasan Joy in the opening position, while Shadman Islam will be expected to carry forward some of his recent form (Test average of 40.57 this year). Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das will add experience to the middle-order, much needed if they are going to play with five bowlers contributing to a long tail.
Ireland will be aware that coming into an away game with very little preparation behind them is a huge challenge. They've played only one Test in 2025 and they've brought over a squad that looks light on experience.
Four of the 15 members - top-order batters Cade Carmichael and Stephen Doheny, allrounder Jordan Neill and left-arm seamer Liam McCarthy - are first-time call-ups. Legspinner Gavin Hoey, who has travelled with the team previously, is also uncapped.
Ireland would depend heavily on captain Andy Balbirnie, and the experienced duo of Paul Stirling and Harry Tector. Others like Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker and Andy McBrine will also add value to the playing XI. If the newcomers can combine well with the established players, Ireland can spring a surprise against an almost similarly under-prepared Bangladesh.
Form guide
Bangladesh: LDWLW (last five completed matches, most recent first)
Ireland: WWWLL
In the spotlight: Najmul Hossain Shanto and Andy McBrine
Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue as Bangladesh's Test captain even though he stepped down after their last Test against Sri Lanka in June. Shanto said that he didn't believe in a team having three different captains, but the BCB has convinced him to stay on till 2027. For a player who has always wanted long-term security, this could be a fresh start.
Andy McBrine the only Ireland allrounder with 500 runs and 25 wickets in Test cricket. He will bat in the middle-order and bowl long spells of accurate offbreaks, both roles equally crucial to compete in the subcontinent. McBrine was Ireland's best performer in their only Test this year, against Zimbabwe, when he earned the Player-of-the-Match award for scoring an unbeaten 90 and backing that up with four wickets. Ireland will expect him to continue the good form, and remember his six-for against Bangladesh in their last Test here, in 2023.
Team news: Murad, Hoey could make debuts
Bangladesh will swap out Anamul Haque with Mahmudul Hasan Joy who returns to the side. Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad could make his Test debut.
Bangladesh (probable): 1 Shadman Islam, 2 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Taijul Islam, 9 Hasan Murad, 10 Ebadot Hossain, 11 Hasan Mahmud
Among Ireland's uncapped players, batters Cade Carmichael and Stephen Doheny are prime candidates for the playing XI, while legspinner Gavin Hoey could also enter the fray.
Ireland (probable): 1 Cade Carmichael/Stephen Doheny, 2 Andy Balbirnie (capt), 3 Curtis Campher, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Paul Stirling, 6 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 7 Andy McBrine, 8 Barry McCarthy, 9 Craig Young, 10 Gavin Hoey, 11 Matthew Humphreys
Pitch and conditions: Batting first has advantages in Sylhet
Sides batting first average 266 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium which has been enough to win three out of four Tests at this venue. Bright sunshine and cooler late afternoon temperatures are expected in Sylhet.
Stats and trivia: Taijul needs ten for Bangladesh record
- Bangladesh have played 28 white-ball matches since their last Test in June. Ireland have played nine white-ball matches since their last Test in February.
- Taijul Islam is nine wickets short of Shakib Al Hasan's 246 wickets, which is Bangladesh's all-time highest among wicket-takers.
- Mominul Haque has the most centuries for Bangladesh, but his last one came in September last year.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84