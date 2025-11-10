Test-starved Bangladesh and Ireland ready to dine on red-ball action in Sylhet

Big picture: Two sides return to red-ball cricket

Two sides that haven't played Test cricket in a long time converge in Sylhet as Bangladesh host Ireland on Tuesday. They have only played one Test against each other with this series representing an opportunity to not just renew ties but also regain form.

Bangladesh have been up-and-down in white ball cricket. That may not have too big an impact on this game, especially in Sylhet where the conditions will be different than Abu Dhabi and Dhaka, venues that have hosted plenty of matches recently. What may be pertinent though is the fact they haven't played any Test cricket in almost five months

Related Injured Ross Adair ruled out of Bangladesh T20Is

Najmul Hossain Shanto will have to lead a batting unit that has lacked confidence in recent times. Bangladesh have brought back Mahmudul Hasan Joy in the opening position, while Shadman Islam will be expected to carry forward some of his recent form (Test average of 40.57 this year). Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das will add experience to the middle-order, much needed if they are going to play with five bowlers contributing to a long tail.

Ireland will be aware that coming into an away game with very little preparation behind them is a huge challenge. They've played only one Test in 2025 and they've brought over a squad that looks light on experience

Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling form key parts of Ireland's line-up • AFP/Getty Images

Form guide

Bangladesh: LDWLW (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Ireland: WWWLL

In the spotlight: Najmul Hossain Shanto and Andy McBrine

Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue as Bangladesh's Test captain even though he will continue as Bangladesh's Test captain even though he stepped down after their last Test against Sri Lanka in June. Shanto said that he didn't believe in a team having three different captains, but the BCB has convinced him to stay on till 2027. For a player who has always wanted long-term security, this could be a fresh start.

Team news: Murad, Hoey could make debuts

Bangladesh will swap out Anamul Haque with Mahmudul Hasan Joy who returns to the side. Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad could make his Test debut.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Shadman Islam, 2 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Taijul Islam, 9 Hasan Murad, 10 Ebadot Hossain, 11 Hasan Mahmud

Among Ireland's uncapped players, batters Cade Carmichael and Stephen Doheny are prime candidates for the playing XI, while legspinner Gavin Hoey could also enter the fray.

Ireland (probable): 1 Cade Carmichael/Stephen Doheny, 2 Andy Balbirnie (capt), 3 Curtis Campher, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Paul Stirling, 6 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 7 Andy McBrine, 8 Barry McCarthy, 9 Craig Young, 10 Gavin Hoey, 11 Matthew Humphreys

Pitch and conditions: Batting first has advantages in Sylhet

Sides batting first average 266 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium which has been enough to win three out of four Tests at this venue. Bright sunshine and cooler late afternoon temperatures are expected in Sylhet.

Stats and trivia: Taijul needs ten for Bangladesh record