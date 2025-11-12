Mahmudul 169* puts Bangladesh in strong position

Bangladesh 338 for 1 (Mahmudul 169*, Mominul 80*, Shadman 80) lead Ireland 286 (Stirling 60, Carmichael 59, Mehidy 3-50) by 52 runs

Mahmudul Hasan Joy 's career-best 169* headlined Bangladesh's dominance on the second day of the Sylhet Test. The home side went to stumps on 338 for 1, leading Ireland by 52 runs after the visitors were bowled out for 286 on the second morning.

Mahmudul's dominant display made Ireland bowlers look increasingly clueless as the day went on. Mahmudul shared a 168-run opening stand with Shadman Islam , who made 80 off 104 balls with nine fours and a six.

Mahmudul followed it up with 170 runs for the unbroken second-wicket stand with Mominul Haque . Mominul was unbeaten on 80 runs, having struck five fours and two sixes in his 124-ball stay.

But it was Mahmudul's strokeplay that particularly caught the eye. He drove with glee, and scored most of his boundaries through the offside. He also struck a few fours and four sixes down the ground, lofting the ball either over the bowler's head or over midwicket.

His opening partner Shadman also batted with the same energy, nurdling the ball around while also finding boundaries, mainly through covers and midwicket. Shadman's only six was struck down the ground, over mid-off. Shadman's strike rotation seemed particularly beneficial for Mahmudul, who was returning to the Test side after having been dropped.

Shadman Islam and Mahmudul Hasan Joy put on a big stand • BCB

After reaching his century, Mahmudul looked more comfortable, and he went after Campher and part-timer Tector with consecutive fours and sixes. He finished the day with 14 fours and four sixes.

The second day began with Ireland losing their two remaining wickets in the first 13 minutes. Ireland's 286 was built around fifties from Paul Stirling and debutant Cade Carmichael along with forties from Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker.