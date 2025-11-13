Shanto, Mahmudul centuries and spinners put Bangladesh in command

Ireland 286 and 86 for 5 (McBrine 4*, Humphreys 0*, Murad 2-8) trail Bangladesh 587 for 8 dec (Mahmudul 171, Shanto 100, Humphreys 5-170) by 215 runs

Once they declared, Nahid Rana struck the first blow in the fourth over when he cleaned up Cade Carmichael for 5. It was a thundering inswinger that Carmichael couldn't keep out, as Rana revved up the pace in his first spell.

Ireland found a bit of consolidation for the next hour, with Harry Tector and Paul Stirling finding a bit of rhythm. Stirling struck seven fours as he raced towards a second fifty in the match. However, a bit of tardy thinking cost him dearly. After Litton missed a stumping off Taijul Islam, Stirling's attempt for a single was ill-timed. He couldn't turn back in time, as he was caught short of the crease, falling for 43 off 59 balls.

Tector followed him back swiftly, lbw to Taijul for 18, before Shadman Islam took a brilliant catch at cover to get rid of Curtis Campher towards the end of the day. Murad took that wicket, before also trapping Lorcan Tucker lbw for 9.

Earlier, Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a career-best 171, which is the second-highest score by a Bangladeshi opener. Shanto's century was his eighth in Tests, and fourth as captain.

Mahmudul could add just two runs to his overnight score before Barry McCarthy had him edge behind with a late outswinger. Mominul Haque fell in McCarthy's next over, undone by a lifter for 82. Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim put on a recovering act with a 79-run fourth-wicket stand.

The acceleration came during the Shanto-Litton partnership, when they added 98 runs for the fifth wicket, at 5.49 per over. Litton smacked eight fours and a six, before Tector took a splendid catch running back from mid-on to dismiss him.

Shanto, who struck 14 fours, fell to Andy McBrine on the second ball after reaching his century. He was very much leg-side dominant with his boundaries, along with a few straight drives for fours.