1st Test, Sylhet, November 11 - 14, 2025, Ireland tour of Bangladesh
Ireland FlagIreland
286 & 254
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
587/8d

Bangladesh won by an innings and 47 runs

171
mahmudul-hasan-joy
Shanto, Mahmudul centuries and spinners put Bangladesh in command

Ireland lost five wickets in their second dig after Bangladesh took a massive first-innings lead

13-Nov-2025
Najmul Hossain Shanto completed his century in 112 balls, Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st Test, Sylhet, day 3, November 11, 2025

Najmul Hossain Shanto completed his century in 112 balls  •  Bangladesh Cricket Board

Ireland 286 and 86 for 5 (McBrine 4*, Humphreys 0*, Murad 2-8) trail Bangladesh 587 for 8 dec (Mahmudul 171, Shanto 100, Humphreys 5-170) by 215 runs
Bangladesh are on course to take a 1-0 lead against Ireland after dominating the third day of the Sylhet Test. The visitors ended the day on 86 for 5, trailing by 215 runs after a century from Najmul Hossain Shanto, along with Litton Das' 66-ball 60 helped Bangladesh amass on 587 for 8.
Once they declared, Nahid Rana struck the first blow in the fourth over when he cleaned up Cade Carmichael for 5. It was a thundering inswinger that Carmichael couldn't keep out, as Rana revved up the pace in his first spell.
Ireland found a bit of consolidation for the next hour, with Harry Tector and Paul Stirling finding a bit of rhythm. Stirling struck seven fours as he raced towards a second fifty in the match. However, a bit of tardy thinking cost him dearly. After Litton missed a stumping off Taijul Islam, Stirling's attempt for a single was ill-timed. He couldn't turn back in time, as he was caught short of the crease, falling for 43 off 59 balls.
Tector followed him back swiftly, lbw to Taijul for 18, before Shadman Islam took a brilliant catch at cover to get rid of Curtis Campher towards the end of the day. Murad took that wicket, before also trapping Lorcan Tucker lbw for 9.
Earlier, Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a career-best 171, which is the second-highest score by a Bangladeshi opener. Shanto's century was his eighth in Tests, and fourth as captain.
Mahmudul could add just two runs to his overnight score before Barry McCarthy had him edge behind with a late outswinger. Mominul Haque fell in McCarthy's next over, undone by a lifter for 82. Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim put on a recovering act with a 79-run fourth-wicket stand.
The acceleration came during the Shanto-Litton partnership, when they added 98 runs for the fifth wicket, at 5.49 per over. Litton smacked eight fours and a six, before Tector took a splendid catch running back from mid-on to dismiss him.
Shanto, who struck 14 fours, fell to Andy McBrine on the second ball after reaching his century. He was very much leg-side dominant with his boundaries, along with a few straight drives for fours.
The 23-year-old left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys was Ireland's best bowler, taking his second five-wicket haul in his fourth Test. He finished with 5 for 170 while McCarthy picked up two wickets, both on the third morning.
