RESULT
1st Test, Sylhet, November 11 - 14, 2025, Ireland tour of Bangladesh
Ireland
286 & 254
Bangladesh
587/8d

Bangladesh won by an innings and 47 runs

171
Murad, Mahmudul and Shanto lead Bangladesh to innings victory

McBrine resisted with fifty but it wasn't enough as Ireland folded for 254 in the second innings

14-Nov-2025
Bangladesh 587 for 8 dec (Mahmudul 171, Shanto 100, Humphreys 5-170) beat Ireland 286 and 254 (McBrine 52, Stirling 43, Murad 4-60, Taijul 3-84) by an innings and 47 runs
Bangladesh sealed an innings-and-47-run win over Ireland inside four days in Sylhet, a victory built on Hasan Murad's four-wicket haul and commanding centuries from Mahmudul Hasan Joy and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. It was a team effort with almost everyone contributing to the win.
Ireland's only solace, perhaps, was keeping the home side waiting until 45 minutes after the lunch break on the fourth day, particularly after having lost half their side on the third evening. Andy McBrine struck a patient half-century, adding 66 runs for the seventh wicket with Andy Balbirnie, who came in at No. 8 due to a finger injury.
Nahid Rana gave Bangladesh the breakthrough they wanted with the second ball after lunch. He banged one in slightly short, which McBrine went to pull, only to find Murad at midwicket. The left-hander fell for 52, having struck five fours in his 106-ball stay.
Barry McCarthy and Jordan Neill kept the visitors alive briefly with a 54-run ninth-wicket stand. Neill made 36 with seven fours, while McCarthy, the last man out, struck a six and two fours in his 25.
Earlier, the first session revolved around reviews that ultimately went Ireland's way. It began with Matthew Humphreys in the day's first over, overturning a decision through DRS. Taijul Islam removed him soon after, caught off a top edge at backward square-leg.
McBrine survived twice in the same over against Mehidy Hasan Miraz, both by slim margins. Balbirnie enjoyed similar luck, though Murad eventually trapped him lbw for 38, the dismissal upheld on umpire's call as the ball was projected to partially hit leg stump.
McBrine reached his fifty just before lunch, capping off a fine session for the visitors.
Ireland began their second innings facing a deficit of 301 runs. They lost five wickets on the third afternoon, although Paul Stirling fought hard for his 43, which included seven boundaries. But when the experienced right-hander was run out following a moment of hesitation, Ireland slipped further in the final hour. Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker were trapped lbw by Taijul and Murad respectively, while Shadman Islam's excellent catch at cover ended Curtis Campher's stay. It left Ireland with a mountain to climb on the fourth day.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

