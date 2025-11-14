Murad, Mahmudul and Shanto lead Bangladesh to innings victory

Bangladesh 587 for 8 dec (Mahmudul 171, Shanto 100, Humphreys 5-170) beat Ireland 286 and 254 (McBrine 52, Stirling 43, Murad 4-60, Taijul 3-84) by an innings and 47 runs

Ireland's only solace, perhaps, was keeping the home side waiting until 45 minutes after the lunch break on the fourth day, particularly after having lost half their side on the third evening. Andy McBrine struck a patient half-century, adding 66 runs for the seventh wicket with Andy Balbirnie , who came in at No. 8 due to a finger injury.

Nahid Rana gave Bangladesh the breakthrough they wanted with the second ball after lunch. He banged one in slightly short, which McBrine went to pull, only to find Murad at midwicket. The left-hander fell for 52, having struck five fours in his 106-ball stay.

Barry McCarthy and Jordan Neill kept the visitors alive briefly with a 54-run ninth-wicket stand. Neill made 36 with seven fours, while McCarthy, the last man out, struck a six and two fours in his 25.

Earlier, the first session revolved around reviews that ultimately went Ireland's way. It began with Matthew Humphreys in the day's first over, overturning a decision through DRS. Taijul Islam removed him soon after, caught off a top edge at backward square-leg.

McBrine survived twice in the same over against Mehidy Hasan Miraz, both by slim margins. Balbirnie enjoyed similar luck, though Murad eventually trapped him lbw for 38, the dismissal upheld on umpire's call as the ball was projected to partially hit leg stump.

McBrine reached his fifty just before lunch, capping off a fine session for the visitors.