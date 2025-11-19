Matches (25)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (2)
NZ vs WI (1)
WBBL (2)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd Test at Dhaka, BAN vs IRE, Nov 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Test, Mirpur, November 19 - 23, 2025, Ireland tour of Bangladesh
What will be the toss result?
BAN Win & Bat
IRE Win & Bat
BAN Win & Bowl
IRE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh
L
W
D
L
W
Ireland
L
W
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:46
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 648 Runs • 49.85 Avg • 57.8 SR
BAN9 M • 555 Runs • 34.69 Avg • 55.33 SR
IRE8 M • 621 Runs • 41.4 Avg • 62.41 SR
IRE10 M • 560 Runs • 35 Avg • 52.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN10 M • 47 Wkts • 3.37 Econ • 51.48 SR
9 M • 31 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 54.38 SR
IRE10 M • 26 Wkts • 3.43 Econ • 79.73 SR
IRE4 M • 16 Wkts • 2.98 Econ • 40.31 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
BAN
IRE
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|Test no. 2607
|Hours of play (local time)
|09.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
|Match days
|19,20,21,22,23 November 2025 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Match Coverage
From youngest at Lord's to 100 Tests: Mushfiqur's 20-year, 6000-run legacy
Stats highlights from Mushfiqur's Test career as he is set to become the first Bangladesh player to feature in 100 Tests
Mushfiqur eyes century-Test celebration against misfiring Ireland
Ireland will have to forget a rough Test in Sylhet if they are to spoil Bangladesh and Mushfiqur's party