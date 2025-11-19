Matches (25)
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd Test at Dhaka, BAN vs IRE, Nov 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Test, Mirpur, November 19 - 23, 2025, Ireland tour of Bangladesh
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Ireland FlagIreland
Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:46
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Najmul Hossain Shanto
8 M • 648 Runs • 49.85 Avg • 57.8 SR
Shadman Islam
9 M • 555 Runs • 34.69 Avg • 55.33 SR
LJ Tucker
8 M • 621 Runs • 41.4 Avg • 62.41 SR
AR McBrine
10 M • 560 Runs • 35 Avg • 52.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Taijul Islam
10 M • 47 Wkts • 3.37 Econ • 51.48 SR
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
9 M • 31 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 54.38 SR
10 M • 26 Wkts • 3.43 Econ • 79.73 SR
BJ McCarthy
4 M • 16 Wkts • 2.98 Econ • 40.31 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
BAN
IRE
Player
Role
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c)
Top order Batter
Ebadot Hossain 
Bowler
Hasan Mahmud 
Bowler
Hasan Murad 
Bowler
Jaker Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Khaled Ahmed 
Bowler
Litton Das 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahmudul Hasan Joy 
Top order Batter
Mehidy Hasan Miraz 
Allrounder
Mominul Haque 
Batting Allrounder
Mushfiqur Rahim 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nahid Rana 
Bowler
Shadman Islam 
Opening Batter
Taijul Islam 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberTest no. 2607
Hours of play (local time)09.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
Match days19,20,21,22,23 November 2025 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
England
Richard Illingworth
Australia
Sam Nogajski
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Ahsan Raza
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Masudur Rahman
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Andy Pycroft
