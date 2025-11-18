Mushfiqur eyes century-Test celebration against misfiring Ireland

Big picture: Bangladesh look for series sweep

Stirling and Carmichael hit fifties, while Andy McBrine also fought hard to get a half-century in the second innings. Left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys took an expensive five-wicket haul. But all told, Ireland had a forgettable outing.

Bangladesh had plenty of strong performers including Mahmudul Hasan Joy , who returned to the Test side with 171. Mahmudul looked compact at the crease, and opened up his shoulders once he reached his second Test century. Najmul Hossain Shanto also struck a century, his eighth in Tests and fourth as the captain. It was a rapid knock, aided by Litton Das' stroke-filled 60. Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque also made eighties.

It was Bangladesh's bowling that put them on top in the first place. The spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam and Hasan Murad took 14 wickets among them. Murad, making his Test debut, bowled tight lengths with found subtle turn from time to time. Fast bowlers Nahid Rana and Hasan Mahmud too contributed with wickets in both innings.

Mushfiqur was the only one in the Bangladesh top five who didn't get a fifty. Perhaps he is saving one for the big occasion.

Form guide

Bangladesh WLDWL (last five Tests, most recent first)

Ireland LWWWL

Mahmudul Hasan Joy celebrates his hundred in Sylhet • BCB

In the spotlight: Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Paul Stirling

Mahmudul Hasan Joy returning to Test cricket with an innings 171 is an encouraging sign for the young batter. He is said to have corrected his technique and worked on his mental make-up after he was dropped earlier this year. He played mainly in front of square on the off side, and struck a few good-looking drives. He looked focused and clearly wanted to play a long innings, which was the promise on which he was brought into the Test side in his debut four years ago.

Paul Stirling looked comfortable in both innings in Sylhet, though he couldn't quite make either a big one. He was enterprising in his handling of Rana in the first innings, cutting and square driving with ease. He had a tougher role in the second innings in Balbirnie's absence from the top order and was later run out for 43. Stirling will have another major role in Dhaka, particularly because of his ability to handle low, spinning deliveries.

Andy McBrine was one of the Ireland batters to give a good account of himself in Sylhet • Bangladesh Cricket Board

Team news: Teams likely to make one change each

Ebadot Hossain could take Rana's place in the only change in the Bangladesh playing XI.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Shadman Islam, 2 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Taijul Islam, 9 Hasan Murad, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Ebadot Hossain

Gavin Hoey could enter the fray for Ireland, replacing Craig Young in the spinners' paradise that is Dhaka.

Ireland (probable): 1 Cade Carmichael, 2 Andy Balbirnie (capt), 3 Paul Stirling, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 7 Andy McBrine, 8 Jordan Neill, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Gavin Hoey, 11 Matthew Humphreys

Pitch and conditions: A spin test as always

The spin fest during the Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI series in Dhaka last month could continue into this Test match. The weather is on the drier side.

Stats and trivia: Mahmudul takes second spot