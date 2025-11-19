Matches (26)
2nd Test, Mirpur, November 19 - 23, 2025, Ireland tour of Bangladesh
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(83.2 ov) 270/4
Ireland FlagIreland

Day 1 - Session 3: Bangladesh chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.24
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 6.4
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 32/0 (3.20)
Mominul, Mushfiqur fight back after McBrine's three-for

The duo batted through the session after Bangladesh lost three before lunch

Mohammad Isam
Mohammad Isam
19-Nov-2025 • Updated 1 hr ago
Mominul Haque brings out a sweep, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Kanpur, 5th day, October 1, 2024

Mominul Haque brings out a sweep  •  AFP/Getty Images

Tea Bangladesh 192 for 3 (Mominul 62*, Mushfiqur 48*, McBrine 3-48) vs Ireland
Mominul Haque's 24th half-century led Bangladesh's recovery against Ireland in the second session on the first day of the Dhaka Test. The hosts went to tea on 192 for 3. The left-hander was unbeaten on 62, while Mushfiqur Rahim, playing in his 100th Test, was batting on 48.
Mominul survived two chances en route to his half-century. He first top edged a big slog when he was on 23 early in the second session, but Cade Carmichael couldn't hold on to the skier, in the third over of the session.
Mominul and Mushfiqur struck just one boundary each after lunch, before Paul Stirling dropped a tough chance at slip. Mominul was batting on 49 when he edged Matthew Humphreys in the 51st over of the day, but Stirling couldn't grab the chance.
The first session belonged to Andy McBrine, who took all three Bangladesh wickets to fall.
After the morning started with the BCB felicitating Mushfiqur on his 100th Test, Bangladesh openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam gave them a strong start. The pair struck eight boundaries as they sped towards a half-century opening stand.
It ended when Shadman missed a McBrine delivery that was going on with the arm, hitting his front pad. Shadman made 35 off 44 balls. Mahmudul was McBrine's next wicket when he gave substitute Barry McCarthy a simple catch at mid-off.
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto walked in looking to counterattack, slamming McBrine for a huge six over long-on. Next ball however, McBrine slid one through his defensive prod, as he fell for eight.
IrelandBangladeshBangladesh vs IrelandIreland tour of Bangladesh

Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Bangladesh Innings
Player NameRB
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
caught3486
Shadman Islam
lbw3544
Mominul Haque
caught63128
Najmul Hossain Shanto
bowled811
Mushfiqur Rahim
not out85161
Litton Das
not out4072
Extras(lb 3, nb 2)
Total270(4 wkts; 83.2 ovs)
