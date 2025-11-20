Mushfiqur, Litton centuries take Bangladesh to 476

Matches (10)
2nd Test, Mirpur, November 19 - 23, 2025, Ireland tour of Bangladesh
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
476
Ireland FlagIreland
(3 ov) 8/0

Day 2 - Session 3: Ireland trail by 468 runs.

Current RR: 2.66
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 35
Mushfiqur became the 11th batter to score a century in his 100th Test as Ireland toiled away in the morning session

Mohammad Isam
20-Nov-2025 • Updated 9 mins ago
Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das centuries flattened Ireland, Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd Test, Mirpur, Day 2, November 20, 2025

Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das centuries flattened Ireland  •  BCB

Tea Bangladesh 476 (Litton 128, Mushfiqur 106, McBrine 6-109) vs Ireland
Bangladesh closed up on 476 after Andy McBrine's six-wicket haul helped Ireland bowl out the home side on the second day in Dhaka. Both of the offspinner's six-fors in Tests have come at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, the previous coming in the 2023 Test.
Starting the second session on 387 for 5, Bangladesh saw a few more big hits from Litton Das before Mehidy Hasan Miraz fell on 47. He became legspinner Gavin Hoey's first Test wicket, after having struck three fours and a six in his 107-ball stay. It also ended the 123-run sixth-wicket stand, making it three century stands in a row for Bangladesh. This is only the third time in Test history that the fourth, fifth and sixth wickets put on century stands.
Mehidy's wicket was followed by Litton falling to a top edge from his slog sweep, which slip fielder Paul Stirling grabbed with one hand. Litton made a resplendent 128 off 192 balls with four sixes and eight fours. Hoey bowled Taijul Islam with a wonderful delivery, before taking Hasan Murad's catch in the midwicket boundary.
McBrine rounded off the Bangladesh innings after trapping Khaled Ahmed lbw, with 30 minutes remaining in the second session.
Mushfiqur Rahim reached his century in the second over of the day, after remaining unbeaten overnight on 99. He took a single to celebrate his ton, becoming the 11th batter to reach a century in his 100th Test. Litton got to his half-century off the next ball, while their century stand also came up shortly afterwards.
Mushfiqur however couldn't last for too long, undone when left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys got one to rear up at his outside edge. Mushfiqur made 106 off 214 balls.
Litton struck boundaries regularly including a six that took him from 91 to 97. A sweep took him to the century, his first since the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan last year.
Bangladesh had earlier reached 292 for 4 on the first day. Openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam put together a 52-run stand, after which they lost two more wickets by lunch. Mushfiqur and Mominul Haque added 107 runs for the fourth wicket, with the latter making 63 off 128 balls with just one boundary.
IrelandBangladeshBangladesh vs IrelandIreland tour of Bangladesh

Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Ireland Innings
Player NameRB
A Balbirnie
not out112
PR Stirling
not out66
Extras(lb 1)
Total8(0 wkts; 3 ovs)
<1 / 3>