Mushfiqur, Litton centuries take Bangladesh to 476

Tea Bangladesh 476 (Litton 128, Mushfiqur 106, McBrine 6-109) vs Ireland

Bangladesh closed up on 476 after Andy McBrine 's six-wicket haul helped Ireland bowl out the home side on the second day in Dhaka. Both of the offspinner's six-fors in Tests have come at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, the previous coming in the 2023 Test.

Starting the second session on 387 for 5, Bangladesh saw a few more big hits from Litton Das before Mehidy Hasan Miraz fell on 47. He became legspinner Gavin Hoey's first Test wicket, after having struck three fours and a six in his 107-ball stay. It also ended the 123-run sixth-wicket stand, making it three century stands in a row for Bangladesh. This is only the third time in Test history that the fourth, fifth and sixth wickets put on century stands

Mehidy's wicket was followed by Litton falling to a top edge from his slog sweep, which slip fielder Paul Stirling grabbed with one hand. Litton made a resplendent 128 off 192 balls with four sixes and eight fours. Hoey bowled Taijul Islam with a wonderful delivery, before taking Hasan Murad's catch in the midwicket boundary.

McBrine rounded off the Bangladesh innings after trapping Khaled Ahmed lbw, with 30 minutes remaining in the second session.

Mushfiqur Rahim reached his century in the second over of the day, after remaining unbeaten overnight on 99. He took a single to celebrate his ton, becoming the 11th batter to reach a century in his 100th Test. Litton got to his half-century off the next ball, while their century stand also came up shortly afterwards.

Mushfiqur however couldn't last for too long, undone when left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys got one to rear up at his outside edge. Mushfiqur made 106 off 214 balls.

Litton struck boundaries regularly including a six that took him from 91 to 97. A sweep took him to the century, his first since the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan last year.