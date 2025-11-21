Taijul picks four to give Bangladesh big lead

Innings Ireland 265 (Tucker 75*, Neill 49, Doheny 46, Taijul 4-76, Kheled 2-39, Murad 2-53) trail Bangladesh 476 (Litton 128, Mushfiqur 106, McBrine 6-109) by 211 runs
Taijul Islam
equalled Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh
record of 246 Test wickets when he finished the Ireland
innings on the third afternoon. He returned figures of 4 for 76, the best for the innings, as Ireland were bowled out for 265, trailing Bangladesh by 211.
The big news from the morning session was the 5.5 magnitude earthquake
, with the epicentre around 40 kilometres from the Shere Bangla National Stadium, that rocked parts of Bangladesh and neighbouring India. The players and umpires gathered near the pitch for about three minutes during the 56th over, which was around 10.38am local time.
Ireland had ended the session on 211 for 7, with Lorcan Tucker
unbeaten on 56 and Jordan Neill
not out on 24. Bangladesh took just two wickets in the session. They stretched the innings in the second session, but Bangladesh stopped them well short of the follow-on mark, which wasn't enforced.
Ireland started brightly in the Mirpur haze, with Tucker and debutant Stephen Doheny
striking regular boundaries. Tucker started with lovely cover drives off Ebadot Hossain and Taijul Islam, while Doheny struck Hasan Murad
for successive fours before Tucker slammed two more in the following overs.
Shortly after the pause in play, Taijul bowled a superb delivery, tossed up and hitting off stump, to remove Doheny. He made 46 off 77 balls with four boundaries. One ball later, Andy McBrine was gone for a duck, with Taijul producing one that zipped into the left-hand batter's off stump.
Neill peeled off consecutive boundaries off Taijul before getting two more off Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Murad towards the end of the session.
Bangladesh had earlier set up a large total, thanks to centuries from Litton Das
and Mushfiqur Rahim
. Litton top scored with 128 off 192 balls, with eight fours and four sixes. Mushfiqur's 106 was a more circumspect effort, justifiable given the weight of expectations in what is his 100th Test. He struck five sixes in his 214-ball stay.
Bangladesh also put together three consecutive century partnerships, 107, 108 and 123, for the fourth, fifth and sixth wickets respectively.
These formed the backbone of their innings, although they faced pushback from the Ireland spinners towards the end. McBrine took his second six-wicket haul, while Matthew Humphreys and debutant Gavin Hoey picked up two each.