Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd T20I at Chattogram, BAN vs IRE, Dec 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I, Chattogram, December 02, 2025, Ireland tour of Bangladesh
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Ireland FlagIreland
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 23:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Tanzid Hasan
9 M • 261 Runs • 29 Avg • 124.28 SR
Saif Hassan
10 M • 233 Runs • 25.89 Avg • 121.98 SR
HT Tector
10 M • 256 Runs • 42.67 Avg • 137.63 SR
LJ Tucker
8 M • 162 Runs • 27 Avg • 123.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rishad Hossain
9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.79 Econ • 12.75 SR
Nasum Ahmed
9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.09 Econ • 26.25 SR
MJ Humphreys
8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.94 Econ • 19.2 SR
CA Young
6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.2 Econ • 10.9 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BAN
IRE
Player
Role
Litton Das † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Saif Hassan (vc)
Allrounder
Jaker Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahedi Hasan 
Allrounder
Mahidul Islam Ankon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Saifuddin 
Bowling Allrounder
Mustafizur Rahman 
Bowler
Nasum Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Nurul Hasan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Parvez Hossain Emon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Shamim Hossain 
Allrounder
Shoriful Islam 
Bowler
Tanzid Hasan 
Opening Batter
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 
Bowling Allrounder
Towhid Hridoy 
Top order Batter
Match details
Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3601
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
Match days2 December 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Bangladesh
Masudur Rahman
Bangladesh
Tanvir Ahmed
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Shathira Jakir
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Morshed Ali Khan
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Andy Pycroft
