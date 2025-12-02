Matches (25)
NZ vs WI (1)
WBBL (2)
One-Day Cup (1)
QEA Trophy (1)
ILT20 (1)
SMAT (19)
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd T20I at Chattogram, BAN vs IRE, Dec 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I, Chattogram, December 02, 2025, Ireland tour of Bangladesh
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh
L
L
L
L
W
Ireland
L
A
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAN9 M • 261 Runs • 29 Avg • 124.28 SR
BAN10 M • 233 Runs • 25.89 Avg • 121.98 SR
IRE10 M • 256 Runs • 42.67 Avg • 137.63 SR
IRE8 M • 162 Runs • 27 Avg • 123.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.79 Econ • 12.75 SR
BAN9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.09 Econ • 26.25 SR
8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.94 Econ • 19.2 SR
IRE6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.2 Econ • 10.9 SR
Squad
BAN
IRE
Match details
|Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3601
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
|Match days
|2 December 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee