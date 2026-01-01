Matches (25)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (2)
New Zealand in India (1)
WT20 WC Qualifier (3)
PAK vs AUS (1)
SA vs WI (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
WPL (1)

U.A.E. vs Ireland, 1st T20I at Dubai, UAE vs IRE, Jan 29 2026 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I (N), Dubai (DICS), January 29, 2026, Ireland tour of United Arab Emirates
PrevNext
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Ireland FlagIreland
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 22:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
A Sharafu
10 M • 401 Runs • 44.56 Avg • 139.23 SR
Muhammad Waseem
9 M • 262 Runs • 29.11 Avg • 118.55 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Junaid Siddique
9 M • 13 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 13.84 SR
Muhammad Rohid
8 M • 8 Wkts • 8.68 Econ • 18.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
UAE
IRE
Player
Role
Muhammad Waseem (c)
Opening Batter
Basil Hameed 
Middle order Batter
Rahul Chopra 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Haider Ali 
Bowler
Junaid Siddique 
Bowler
Harshit Kaushik 
Allrounder
Muhammad Arfan 
Bowler
Muhammad Farooq 
Allrounder
Muhammad Jawadullah 
Bowler
Muhammad Rohid 
Bowler
Muhammad Zohaib 
Opening Batter
Alishan Sharafu 
Opening Batter
Aryansh Sharma 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Simranjeet Singh 
Bowler
Sohaib Khan 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3674
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days29 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question