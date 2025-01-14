Matches (17)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
ILT20 (3)
SA20 (2)
BPL (4)
BBL (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
PAK vs WI (1)
Super Smash (1)

TBA vs TBA, Final at Birgunj, Jay Trophy, Jan 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Birgunj, January 14 - 16, 2025, Jay Trophy Men's Elite Cup
PrevNext

TBA

TBA

Tomorrow
3:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Table
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Narayani Cricket Ground, Birgunj
Series
Season2024/25
Match days14, 15, 16 January 2025 - day (3-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Jay Trophy Men's Elite Cup

TeamMWLDPT
NPC320166
TAC310255
BP301241.5
MDH302131
Full Table