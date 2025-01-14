Matches (17)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
ILT20 (3)
SA20 (2)
BPL (4)
BBL (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
PAK vs WI (1)
Super Smash (1)
TBA vs TBA, Final at Birgunj, Jay Trophy, Jan 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Birgunj, January 14 - 16, 2025, Jay Trophy Men's Elite Cup
PrevNext
TBA
TBA
Tomorrow
3:45 AM
Match yet to begin
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Narayani Cricket Ground, Birgunj
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|14, 15, 16 January 2025 - day (3-day match)