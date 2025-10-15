Matches (25)
Women's World Cup (2)
PAK vs SA (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (19)

Defenders vs Speenghar, 9th Match at Kabul, Kabul PL, Oct 15 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
9th Match, Kabul, October 15, 2025, Kabul Premier League
PrevNext
Abasin Defenders FlagAbasin Defenders
191/9
Speenghar Warriors FlagSpeenghar Warriors
(18/20 ov, T:192) 192/4

Speenghar won by 6 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
77 (44)
zubaid-akbari
Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Fan Ratings
Match centre 
Scores: Samiullah Stanikzai
Scorecard summary
Abasin Defenders 191/9(20 overs)
Jalat Khan
79 (41)
Faridoon Dawoodzai
3/31 (4)
Bahar Shinwari
34 (18)
Qasimullah Ashrafi
3/28 (3)
Speenghar Warriors 192/4(18 overs)
Zubaid Akbari
77 (44)
Sayed Shirzad
2/39 (4)
Mohammad Asif
67 (47)
Amanullah
1/30 (3)
View full scorecard
end of over 189 runs • 1 wicket
AZSW: 192/4CRR: 10.66 
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai5 (3b 1x4)
Allah Noor1 (1b)
Sayed Shirzad 4-0-39-2
Amanullah 3-0-30-1
17.6
4
Sayed to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, FOUR runs
17.5
1
Sayed to Allah Noor, 1 run
17.4
W
Sayed to Mohammad Asif, OUT
Mohammad Asif c Mohammadullah Hamkar b Sayed Shirzad 67 (47b 8x4 2x6 80m) SR: 142.55
17.4
1w
Sayed to Mohammad Asif, 1 wide
17.4
1w
Sayed to Mohammad Asif, 1 wide
17.3
1
Sayed to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
17.2
1
Sayed to Mohammad Asif, 1 run
17.1
Sayed to Mohammad Asif, no run
end of over 1716 runs • 1 wicket
AZSW: 183/3CRR: 10.76 RRR: 3.00
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai0 (1b)
Mohammad Asif66 (44b 8x4 2x6)
Amanullah 3-0-30-1
Sayed Shirzad 3-0-30-1
16.6
Amanullah to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, no run
16.5
W
Amanullah to Mohammad Ishaq, OUT
Mohammad Ishaq c Bahar Shinwari b Amanullah 21 (13b 2x4 1x6 17m) SR: 161.53
16.4
1
Amanullah to Mohammad Asif, 1 run
16.3
Amanullah to Mohammad Asif, no run
16.2
1
Amanullah to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
16.1
1
Amanullah to Mohammad Asif, 1 run
end of over 1613 runs
AZSW: 180/2CRR: 11.25 RRR: 3.00
Mohammad Asif64 (41b 8x4 2x6)
Mohammad Ishaq20 (11b 2x4 1x6)
Sayed Shirzad 3-0-30-1
Kamal Barakzai 4-0-51-1
15.6
1
Sayed to Mohammad Asif, 1 run
15.5
6
Sayed to Mohammad Asif, SIX runs
15.4
4
Sayed to Mohammad Asif, FOUR runs
15.3
1
Sayed to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
15.2
Sayed to Mohammad Ishaq, no run
15.1
1
Sayed to Mohammad Asif, 1 run
Read full commentary
Match details
Ayobi Cricket Stadium
TossSpeenghar Warriors, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Speenghar
Zubaid Akbari
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days15 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
ABD Player Replacement
Substitute
Batin Shah
in
Shawkat Zaman
 out (2nd innings, 5 ov)
AZSW Player Replacement
Substitute
Qasimullah Ashrafi
in
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil
 out (1st innings, 12 ov)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ihsanullah Danish
Afghanistan
Khan Mohammad
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Muhammad Sabir
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Bahadur Niazi
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Zarab Shah Zaheer
PointsSpeenghar Warriors 2, Abasin Defenders 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Speenghar Innings
Player NameRB
Zubaid Akbari
lbw7744
Haroon Khan
caught01
Asif Musazai
caught6747
Mohammad Ishaq
caught2113
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai
not out53
Allah Noor
not out11
Extras(lb 6, nb 1, w 14)
Total192(4 wkts; 18 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Kabul Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
KZ43160.826
KAR32140.513
SPW42240.383
ABD3122-0.333
BAS3122-0.508
PS3122-1.198
Full Table