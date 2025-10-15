Matches (25)
Women's World Cup (2)
PAK vs SA (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Defenders vs Speenghar, 9th Match at Kabul, Kabul PL, Oct 15 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
9th Match, Kabul, October 15, 2025, Kabul Premier League
191/9
(18/20 ov, T:192) 192/4
Speenghar won by 6 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)
Match centreScores: Samiullah Stanikzai
Scorecard summary
Abasin Defenders • 191/9(20 overs)
79 (41)
3/31 (4)
34 (18)
3/28 (3)
Speenghar Warriors • 192/4(18 overs)
77 (44)
2/39 (4)
67 (47)
1/30 (3)
end of over 189 runs • 1 wicket
AZSW: 192/4CRR: 10.66
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai5 (3b 1x4)
Allah Noor1 (1b)
Sayed Shirzad 4-0-39-2
Amanullah 3-0-30-1
17.6
4
Sayed to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, FOUR runs
17.5
1
Sayed to Allah Noor, 1 run
17.4
W
Sayed to Mohammad Asif, OUT
Mohammad Asif c Mohammadullah Hamkar b Sayed Shirzad 67 (47b 8x4 2x6 80m) SR: 142.55
17.4
1w
Sayed to Mohammad Asif, 1 wide
17.4
1w
Sayed to Mohammad Asif, 1 wide
17.3
1
Sayed to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
17.2
1
Sayed to Mohammad Asif, 1 run
17.1
•
Sayed to Mohammad Asif, no run
end of over 1716 runs • 1 wicket
AZSW: 183/3CRR: 10.76 • RRR: 3.00
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai0 (1b)
Mohammad Asif66 (44b 8x4 2x6)
Amanullah 3-0-30-1
Sayed Shirzad 3-0-30-1
16.6
•
Amanullah to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, no run
16.5
W
Amanullah to Mohammad Ishaq, OUT
Mohammad Ishaq c Bahar Shinwari b Amanullah 21 (13b 2x4 1x6 17m) SR: 161.53
16.4
1
Amanullah to Mohammad Asif, 1 run
16.3
•
Amanullah to Mohammad Asif, no run
16.2
1
Amanullah to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
16.1
1
Amanullah to Mohammad Asif, 1 run
end of over 1613 runs
AZSW: 180/2CRR: 11.25 • RRR: 3.00
Mohammad Asif64 (41b 8x4 2x6)
Mohammad Ishaq20 (11b 2x4 1x6)
Sayed Shirzad 3-0-30-1
Kamal Barakzai 4-0-51-1
15.6
1
Sayed to Mohammad Asif, 1 run
15.5
6
Sayed to Mohammad Asif, SIX runs
15.4
4
Sayed to Mohammad Asif, FOUR runs
15.3
1
Sayed to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
15.2
•
Sayed to Mohammad Ishaq, no run
15.1
1
Sayed to Mohammad Asif, 1 run
Match details
|Ayobi Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Speenghar Warriors, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|15 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
|ABD Player Replacement
Substitute:
|AZSW Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Speenghar Warriors 2, Abasin Defenders 0
Speenghar Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|77
|44
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|67
|47
|caught
|21
|13
|not out
|5
|3
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(lb 6, nb 1, w 14)
|Total
|192(4 wkts; 18 ovs)
<1 / 3>