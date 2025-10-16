Matches (25)
Band-e Amir vs Stars, 11th Match at Kabul, Kabul PL, Oct 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Kabul, October 16, 2025, Kabul Premier League
Band-e Amir Stars FlagBand-e Amir Stars
Pamir Stars FlagPamir Stars
Today
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
5
Band-e Amir StarsBand-e Amir Stars
31202-0.508
6
Pamir StarsPamir Stars
31202-1.198
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Naveed Obaid
10 M • 210 Runs • 21 Avg • 132.07 SR
Farmanullah
3 M • 175 Runs • 87.5 Avg • 180.41 SR
Subhanullah Hotak
3 M • 125 Runs • 41.67 Avg • 160.25 SR
Emal
4 M • 103 Runs • 34.33 Avg • 171.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Nijat Masood
10 M • 13 Wkts • 9.5 Econ • 13.84 SR
Iqdamul Haq
10 M • 10 Wkts • 9.75 Econ • 14.4 SR
Said Khan
4 M • 6 Wkts • 9.36 Econ • 12.5 SR
Amir Zazai
4 M • 5 Wkts • 8 Econ • 18 SR
Playing XI
Match details
Ayobi Cricket Stadium
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days16 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
Kabul Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
KZ43160.826
KAR32140.513
SPW42240.383
ABD3122-0.333
BAS3122-0.508
PS3122-1.198
