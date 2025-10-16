Matches (25)
Kabul vs Defenders, 12th Match at Kabul, Kabul PL, Oct 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match (N), Kabul, October 16, 2025, Kabul Premier League
Kabul Knight Riders FlagKabul Knight Riders
Abasin Defenders FlagAbasin Defenders
Today
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
2
Kabul Knight RidersKabul Knight Riders
321040.513
4
Abasin DefendersAbasin Defenders
31202-0.333
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Imran
4 M • 231 Runs • 57.75 Avg • 197.43 SR
Mohammad Riaz
9 M • 159 Runs • 19.88 Avg • 154.36 SR
Bahar Shinwari
6 M • 213 Runs • 42.6 Avg • 169.04 SR
Hassan Eisakhil
6 M • 158 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 171.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Ibrahim (1)
4 M • 8 Wkts • 9.31 Econ • 12 SR
Mohammad Riaz
5 M • 5 Wkts • 11.25 Econ • 9.6 SR
Sayed Shirzad
3 M • 6 Wkts • 11.42 Econ • 12 SR
Kamal Barakzai
2 M • 3 Wkts • 8.75 Econ • 16 SR
Playing XI
Match details
Ayobi Cricket Stadium
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days16 October 2025 - night (20-over match)
Kabul Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
KZ43160.826
KAR32140.513
SPW42240.383
ABD3122-0.333
BAS3122-0.508
PS3122-1.198
