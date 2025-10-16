Matches (25)
Kabul vs Defenders, 12th Match at Kabul, Kabul PL, Oct 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match (N), Kabul, October 16, 2025, Kabul Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kabul
W
L
L
W
W
Defenders
L
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KAR4 M • 231 Runs • 57.75 Avg • 197.43 SR
KAR9 M • 159 Runs • 19.88 Avg • 154.36 SR
ABD6 M • 213 Runs • 42.6 Avg • 169.04 SR
ABD6 M • 158 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 171.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
4 M • 8 Wkts • 9.31 Econ • 12 SR
KAR5 M • 5 Wkts • 11.25 Econ • 9.6 SR
ABD3 M • 6 Wkts • 11.42 Econ • 12 SR
ABD2 M • 3 Wkts • 8.75 Econ • 16 SR
Playing XI
KAR
ABD
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|-
|Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Ayobi Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|16 October 2025 - night (20-over match)