Kabul vs Band-e Amir, 10th Match at Kabul, Kabul PL, Oct 15 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
10th Match (N), Kabul, October 15, 2025, Kabul Premier League
Scorecard summary
Scorecard summary
Kabul Knight Riders • 207/8(20 overs)
90 (44)
2/31 (4)
20 (13)
2/24 (3)
Band-e Amir Stars • 204/9(20 overs)
133* (65)
3/26 (4)
13 (11)
3/36 (4)
end of over 2025 runs
BAS: 204/9CRR: 10.20
Farmanullah133 (65b 12x4 9x6)
Jafar Sahak0 (0b)
Qais Ahmad 3-0-60-0
Mohammad Ibrahim 4-0-31-2
19.6
6
Qais to Farmanullah, SIX runs
19.6
1w
Qais to Farmanullah, 1 wide
19.5
•
Qais to Farmanullah, no run
19.4
6
Qais to Farmanullah, SIX runs
19.3
6
Qais to Farmanullah, SIX runs
19.2
6
Qais to Farmanullah, SIX runs
19.1
•
Qais to Farmanullah, no run
end of over 1916 runs • 1 wicket
BAS: 179/9CRR: 9.42 • RRR: 29.00
Farmanullah109 (59b 12x4 5x6)
Mohammad Ibrahim 4-0-31-2
Samiullah 4-0-19-1
18.6
W
Mohammad Ibrahim (1) to Nijat Masood, OUT
Nijat Masood b Mohammad Ibrahim 2 (4b 0x4 0x6 14m) SR: 50
18.5
•
Mohammad Ibrahim (1) to Nijat Masood, no run
18.4
1
Mohammad Ibrahim (1) to Farmanullah, 1 run
18.3
2
Mohammad Ibrahim (1) to Farmanullah, 2 runs
18.3
5w
Mohammad Ibrahim (1) to Farmanullah, 5 wide
18.2
4
Mohammad Ibrahim (1) to Farmanullah, FOUR runs
18.1
4
Mohammad Ibrahim (1) to Farmanullah, FOUR runs
end of over 186 runs
BAS: 163/8CRR: 9.05 • RRR: 22.50
Farmanullah98 (55b 10x4 5x6)
Nijat Masood2 (2b)
Samiullah 4-0-19-1
Mohammad Riaz 4-0-36-3
17.6
1
Samiullah to Farmanullah, 1 run
17.5
•
Samiullah to Farmanullah, no run
17.4
2
Samiullah to Farmanullah, 2 runs
17.3
1
Samiullah to Nijat Masood, 1 run
17.2
1
Samiullah to Farmanullah, 1 run
17.1
•
Samiullah to Farmanullah, no run
Match details
|Ayobi Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Kabul Knight Riders, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|15 October 2025 - night (20-over match)
|KAR Player Replacement
Substitute:
|BAS Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Kabul Knight Riders 2, Band-e Amir Stars 0
Band-e Amir Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|1
|5
|caught
|1
|3
|caught
|11
|11
|bowled
|2
|5
|lbw
|0
|1
|not out
|133
|65
|caught
|13
|11
|bowled
|2
|5
|caught
|9
|10
|bowled
|2
|4
|not out
|0
|0
|Extras
|(b 8, lb 6, w 16)
|Total
|204(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>