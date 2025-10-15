Matches (25)
Women's World Cup (2)
PAK vs SA (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (19)

Kabul vs Band-e Amir, 10th Match at Kabul, Kabul PL, Oct 15 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
10th Match (N), Kabul, October 15, 2025, Kabul Premier League
Kabul Knight Riders FlagKabul Knight Riders
207/8
Band-e Amir Stars FlagBand-e Amir Stars
(20 ov, T:208) 204/9

Kabul won by 3 runs

Player Of The Match
Imran
, KAR
90 (44)
imran
Scores: Samiullah Stanikzai
Scorecard summary
Kabul Knight Riders 207/8(20 overs)
Imran
90 (44)
Jalal Stanikzai
2/31 (4)
Mohammad Sabir
20 (13)
Iqdamul Haq
2/24 (3)
Band-e Amir Stars 204/9(20 overs)
Farmanullah
133* (65)
Aftab Alam
3/26 (4)
Irfan Safi
13 (11)
Mohammad Riaz
3/36 (4)
end of over 2025 runs
BAS: 204/9CRR: 10.20 
Farmanullah133 (65b 12x4 9x6)
Jafar Sahak0 (0b)
Qais Ahmad 3-0-60-0
Mohammad Ibrahim 4-0-31-2
19.6
6
Qais to Farmanullah, SIX runs
19.6
1w
Qais to Farmanullah, 1 wide
19.5
Qais to Farmanullah, no run
19.4
6
Qais to Farmanullah, SIX runs
19.3
6
Qais to Farmanullah, SIX runs
19.2
6
Qais to Farmanullah, SIX runs
19.1
Qais to Farmanullah, no run
end of over 1916 runs • 1 wicket
BAS: 179/9CRR: 9.42 RRR: 29.00
Farmanullah109 (59b 12x4 5x6)
Mohammad Ibrahim 4-0-31-2
Samiullah 4-0-19-1
18.6
W
Mohammad Ibrahim (1) to Nijat Masood, OUT
Nijat Masood b Mohammad Ibrahim 2 (4b 0x4 0x6 14m) SR: 50
18.5
Mohammad Ibrahim (1) to Nijat Masood, no run
18.4
1
Mohammad Ibrahim (1) to Farmanullah, 1 run
18.3
2
Mohammad Ibrahim (1) to Farmanullah, 2 runs
18.3
5w
Mohammad Ibrahim (1) to Farmanullah, 5 wide
18.2
4
Mohammad Ibrahim (1) to Farmanullah, FOUR runs
18.1
4
Mohammad Ibrahim (1) to Farmanullah, FOUR runs
end of over 186 runs
BAS: 163/8CRR: 9.05 RRR: 22.50
Farmanullah98 (55b 10x4 5x6)
Nijat Masood2 (2b)
Samiullah 4-0-19-1
Mohammad Riaz 4-0-36-3
17.6
1
Samiullah to Farmanullah, 1 run
17.5
Samiullah to Farmanullah, no run
17.4
2
Samiullah to Farmanullah, 2 runs
17.3
1
Samiullah to Nijat Masood, 1 run
17.2
1
Samiullah to Farmanullah, 1 run
17.1
Samiullah to Farmanullah, no run
Match details
Ayobi Cricket Stadium
TossKabul Knight Riders, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Kabul
Imran
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days15 October 2025 - night (20-over match)
KAR Player Replacement
Substitute
Mohammadullah
in
Sohail Khan Zurmati
 out (2nd innings, 6 ov)
BAS Player Replacement
Substitute
Rasheed Totakhil
in
Jalal Stanikzai
 out (2nd innings, 1 ov)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Mahmood Kharoti
Afghanistan
Nasir Khan
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Ihsanullah Danish
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Bahadur Niazi
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Yasir Latifzai
PointsKabul Knight Riders 2, Band-e Amir Stars 0
Band-e Amir Innings
Player NameRB
Naveed Obaid
caught15
Yousuf Shah
caught13
Rasheed Totakhil
caught1111
Asif Shah Khan
bowled25
Waris Sahak
lbw01
Farmanullah
not out13365
Irfan Safi
caught1311
Muslim Musa
bowled25
Iqdamul Haq
caught910
Nijat Masood
bowled24
Jafar Sahak
not out00
Extras(b 8, lb 6, w 16)
Total204(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Kabul Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
KZ43160.826
KAR32140.513
SPW42240.383
ABD3122-0.333
BAS3122-0.508
PS3122-1.198
Full Table