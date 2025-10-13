Matches (7)
IND v WI (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
Women's World Cup (2)
Canada Super 60 (3)
Zalm vs Stars, 6th Match at Kabul, Kabul PL, Oct 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Kabul, October 13, 2025, Kabul Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zalm
W
W
W
W
W
Stars
W
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 12:13Scores: Samiullah Stanikzai
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 297 Runs • 33 Avg • 166.85 SR
10 M • 228 Runs • 22.8 Avg • 166.42 SR
PS3 M • 82 Runs • 41 Avg • 157.69 SR
1 M • 53 Runs • 53 Avg • 135.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 7 Wkts • 8.48 Econ • 19.71 SR
4 M • 6 Wkts • 10.8 Econ • 15 SR
PS3 M • 5 Wkts • 9.74 Econ • 13.8 SR
2 M • 3 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 14 SR
Playing XI
KZ
PS
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Ayobi Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|13 October 2025 - day (20-over match)