Zalm vs Stars, 6th Match at Kabul, Kabul PL, Oct 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Kabul, October 13, 2025, Kabul Premier League
Kabul Zalmi FlagKabul Zalmi
Pamir Stars FlagPamir Stars
Today, 8:30 AM
48m
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Kabul ZalmiKabul Zalmi
220040.900
5
Pamir StarsPamir Stars
20200-2.054
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Ground time: 12:13
Scores: Samiullah Stanikzai
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Masood Gurbaz
10 M • 297 Runs • 33 Avg • 166.85 SR
Mohammad Akram
10 M • 228 Runs • 22.8 Avg • 166.42 SR
Emal
3 M • 82 Runs • 41 Avg • 157.69 SR
Taj Esiakhail
1 M • 53 Runs • 53 Avg • 135.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Jumadin Sultani
6 M • 7 Wkts • 8.48 Econ • 19.71 SR
Lalbaz Sinzai
4 M • 6 Wkts • 10.8 Econ • 15 SR
Said Khan
3 M • 5 Wkts • 9.74 Econ • 13.8 SR
Gawhar Arman
2 M • 3 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 14 SR
Match details
Ayobi Cricket Stadium
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days13 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
Kabul Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
KZ22040.900
SPW21121.175
KAR21120.684
BAS11020.500
PS2020-2.054
ABD1010-2.085
SHH-----
SHE-----
