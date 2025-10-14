Matches (7)
Zalm vs Speenghar, 8th Match at Kabul, Kabul PL, Oct 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (N), Kabul, October 14, 2025, Kabul Premier League
Kabul Zalmi FlagKabul Zalmi
Speenghar Warriors FlagSpeenghar Warriors
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Kabul ZalmiKabul Zalmi
220040.900
2
Speenghar WarriorsSpeenghar Warriors
211021.175
Match details
Ayobi Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days14 October 2025 - night (20-over match)
