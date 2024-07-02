Matches (18)
Kandy vs Strikers, 3rd Match at Kandy, LPL, Jul 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match (N), Pallekele, July 02, 2024, Lanka Premier League
B-Love Kandy
Colombo Strikers FlagColombo Strikers
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
9 M • 270 Runs • 38.57 Avg • 188.81 SR
LD Chandimal
9 M • 249 Runs • 27.67 Avg • 127.04 SR
C Karunaratne
9 M • 105 Runs • 21 Avg • 134.61 SR
S Samarawickrama
3 M • 104 Runs • 34.67 Avg • 160 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
9 M • 19 Wkts • 5.52 Econ • 10.42 SR
AD Mathews
9 M • 7 Wkts • 6.89 Econ • 16.28 SR
M Pathirana
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.76 Econ • 13.75 SR
C Karunaratne
8 M • 4 Wkts • 9.46 Econ • 36 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
KAF
CLS
PLAYER
ROLE
Wanindu Hasaranga (c)
Allrounder
Agha Salman 
Allrounder
Sammu Ashan 
Top order Batter
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ashen Bandara 
Middle order Batter
Dushmantha Chameera 
Bowler
Dinesh Chandimal 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chaturanga de Silva 
Allrounder
Andre Fletcher 
Top order Batter
Chamath Gomez 
Bowler
Dimuth Karunaratne 
Opening Batter
Angelo Mathews 
Allrounder
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Ramesh Mendis 
Allrounder
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Mohammad Ali 
Bowler
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Kavindu Pathiratne 
Bowler
Kasun Rajitha 
Bowler
Pavan Rathnayake 
Top order Batter
Lakshan Sandakan 
Bowler
Dasun Shanaka 
Allrounder
Match details
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days2 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Lanka Premier League News

LPL 2024 to introduce 'power blast' in death overs

The new feature will kick in for the 16th and 17th overs of the innings, during which only four fielders will be allowed outside the ring

New ownership takes charge of LPL's Dambulla franchise

Under DeSilva holdings, the franchise will be known as Dambulla Sixers

LPL in 'final stages' of confirming new owners for Dambulla franchise

Dambulla Thunders' contract was terminated on Wednesday following the arrest of team owner Tamim Rahman in Colombo

LPL terminates contract with Dambulla Thunders following owner's arrest

Tamim Rahman was arrested under the 2019 Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act, which relates to corruption

Kandy have big names, Galle boast of power-hitters, and Dambulla bag the fast bowlers

Jaffna Kings have a solid top order, including Pathum Nissanka, while Colombo Strikers paid US $120,000 for Matheesha Pathirana

