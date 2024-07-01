Matches (16)
Kandy vs Sixers, 1st Match at Kandy, LPL, Jul 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match (N), Pallekele, July 01, 2024, Lanka Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kandy
L
L
W
W
W
Sixers
W
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 270 Runs • 38.57 Avg • 188.81 SR
9 M • 249 Runs • 27.67 Avg • 127.04 SR
2 M • 77 Runs • 77 Avg • 130.5 SR
DAS1 M • 18 Runs • 18 Avg • 69.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 19 Wkts • 5.52 Econ • 10.42 SR
BLK9 M • 7 Wkts • 6.89 Econ • 16.28 SR
DAS5 M • 4 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 22.5 SR
DAS2 M • 4 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 12 SR
SQUAD
BLK
DAS
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|1 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Lanka Premier League News
LPL 2024 to introduce 'power blast' in death overs
The new feature will kick in for the 16th and 17th overs of the innings, during which only four fielders will be allowed outside the ring
New ownership takes charge of LPL's Dambulla franchise
Under DeSilva holdings, the franchise will be known as Dambulla Sixers
LPL in 'final stages' of confirming new owners for Dambulla franchise
Dambulla Thunders' contract was terminated on Wednesday following the arrest of team owner Tamim Rahman in Colombo
LPL terminates contract with Dambulla Thunders following owner's arrest
Tamim Rahman was arrested under the 2019 Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act, which relates to corruption