Galle vs TBA, Final at Colombo, LPL, Jul 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final (N), Colombo (RPS), July 21, 2024, Lanka Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Galle
L
W
T
L
W
TBA
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GAM9 M • 353 Runs • 58.83 Avg • 136.29 SR
GAM9 M • 320 Runs • 40 Avg • 139.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GAM9 M • 14 Wkts • 10.09 Econ • 14.14 SR
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 17 SR
SQUAD
GAM
TBA
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|21 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Lanka Premier League News
LPL 2024 to introduce 'power blast' in death overs
The new feature will kick in for the 16th and 17th overs of the innings, during which only four fielders will be allowed outside the ring
New ownership takes charge of LPL's Dambulla franchise
Under DeSilva holdings, the franchise will be known as Dambulla Sixers
LPL in 'final stages' of confirming new owners for Dambulla franchise
Dambulla Thunders' contract was terminated on Wednesday following the arrest of team owner Tamim Rahman in Colombo
LPL terminates contract with Dambulla Thunders following owner's arrest
Tamim Rahman was arrested under the 2019 Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act, which relates to corruption