Galle vs TBA, Final at Colombo, LPL, Jul 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final (N), Colombo (RPS), July 21, 2024, Lanka Premier League
Galle Marvels FlagGalle Marvels

TBA

Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
TBA
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TL Seifert
9 M • 353 Runs • 58.83 Avg • 136.29 SR
AD Hales
9 M • 320 Runs • 40 Avg • 139.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
I Udana
9 M • 14 Wkts • 10.09 Econ • 14.14 SR
D Pretorius
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 17 SR
Sahan Arachchige 
Batting Allrounder
Lasith Croospulle 
Opening Batter
Niroshan Dickwella 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Prabath Jayasuriya 
Bowler
Yuri Koththigoda 
-
Lahiru Kumara 
Bowler
Dhananjaya Lakshan 
Batting Allrounder
Janith Liyanage 
Batting Allrounder
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Kavindu Nadeeshan 
Allrounder
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 
Top order Batter
Sadisha Rajapaksa 
Middle order Batter
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohamed Shiraz 
Bowler
Pasindu Sooriyabandara 
Batter
Malsha Tharupathi 
Bowling Allrounder
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Isuru Udana 
Allrounder
Jeffrey Vandersay 
Bowler
Chamindu Wijesinghe 
Allrounder
Sean Williams 
Middle order Batter
Zahoor Khan 
Bowler
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days21 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Lanka Premier League News

The new feature will kick in for the 16th and 17th overs of the innings, during which only four fielders will be allowed outside the ring

Under DeSilva holdings, the franchise will be known as Dambulla Sixers

Dambulla Thunders' contract was terminated on Wednesday following the arrest of team owner Tamim Rahman in Colombo

Tamim Rahman was arrested under the 2019 Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act, which relates to corruption

Jaffna Kings have a solid top order, including Pathum Nissanka, while Colombo Strikers paid US $120,000 for Matheesha Pathirana

Lanka Premier League

GAM85310-0.059
JK85310-0.392
CLS84480.583
KAF83560.033
DAS8356-0.269
