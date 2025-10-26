good delivery rising sharply and hitting the batsman on the thighs
Tuskers vs Rocks, 2nd Match at Bulawayo, Logan Cup, Oct 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(lhb)
|5
|14
|1
|0
|35.71
|0 (6b)
|5 (14b)
(rhb)
|10
|24
|2
|0
|41.66
|0 (0b)
|10 (24b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|-
(rm)
|5
|1
|12
|1
|2.40
|25
|2
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|2
|5
|5*
|-
|5
|189
|78
|31.50
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|55
|160
|6/19
|30.56
|49
|161
|6/91
|27.47
Match State: Stumps - Day 1
good length ball on off stump and well left
going down leg and brushes the batsman pads
outside off delivery and well left
outside off delivery and well left
length ball on off stump and defended
full toss on centre stump
length ball on off stump and defended
good length ball on centre stump and defended
full toss obn cenytre stump and defended
length ball angling towards leg and padded by th ebatsman
lenhgth ball on centre stump and defnde
good length on off stump which found the batsman outside edge and 2nd slip botched it up
short ball on off stump and well left
length ball pitching on leg and going down leg
good length delivery on off stump and defended
outside off delivery and pushed to gully
good length ball on centre stump and defended
good length delivery on off stump which is driven to mid off
good length ball on 4th stump and well left
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Toss
|Matabeleland Tuskers, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|26,27,28,29 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
|FC debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|5
|8
|bowled
|4
|8
|not out
|10
|24
|not out
|5
|14
|Extras
|(lb 4)
|Total
|28(2 wkts; 9 ovs)