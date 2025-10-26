Matches (24)
Tuskers vs Rocks, 2nd Match at Bulawayo, Logan Cup, Oct 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 8:00 AM
2nd Match, Bulawayo, October 26 - 29, 2025, Logan Cup
Day 1 - Rocks trail by 214 runs.

Current RR: 3.11
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 12
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Owen Muzondo* 
(lhb)
5141035.710 (6b)5 (14b)
Panashe Taruvinga 
(rhb)
10242041.660 (0b)10 (24b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Ainsley Ndlovu 
(sla)
11000.00600-
Ernest Masuku 
(rm)
511212.402520-
MatRunsHSAve
255*-
51897831.50
MatWktsBBIAve
551606/1930.56
491616/9127.47
 Last BatMatthew Campbell 4 (8b) FOW15/2 (4.1 Ov)
4lb
8th
7th
4
6th
4
5th
1
W
Match centre Ground time: 20:06
end of over 9Maiden
SRock: 28/2CRR: 3.11 
Panashe Taruvinga10 (24b 2x4)
Owen Muzondo5 (14b 1x4)
Ernest Masuku 5-1-12-1
Ainsley Ndlovu 1-1-0-0

Match State: Stumps - Day 1

8.6
Masuku to Taruvinga, no run

good delivery rising sharply and hitting the batsman on the thighs

8.5
Masuku to Taruvinga, no run

good length ball on off stump and well left

8.4
4lb
Masuku to Taruvinga, 4 leg byes

going down leg and brushes the batsman pads

8.3
Masuku to Taruvinga, no run

outside off delivery and well left

8.2
Masuku to Taruvinga, no run

outside off delivery and well left

8.1
Masuku to Taruvinga, no run

length ball on off stump and defended

end of over 8Maiden
SRock: 24/2CRR: 3.00 
Owen Muzondo5 (14b 1x4)
Panashe Taruvinga10 (18b 2x4)
Ainsley Ndlovu 1-1-0-0
Ernest Masuku 4-0-12-1
7.6
Ndlovu to Muzondo, no run

full toss on centre stump

7.5
Ndlovu to Muzondo, no run

length ball on off stump and defended

7.4
Ndlovu to Muzondo, no run

good length ball on centre stump and defended

7.3
Ndlovu to Muzondo, no run

full toss obn cenytre stump and defended

7.2
Ndlovu to Muzondo, no run

length ball angling towards leg and padded by th ebatsman

7.1
Ndlovu to Muzondo, no run

lenhgth ball on centre stump and defnde

end of over 74 runs
SRock: 24/2CRR: 3.42 
Panashe Taruvinga10 (18b 2x4)
Owen Muzondo5 (8b 1x4)
Ernest Masuku 4-0-12-1
Mgcini Dube 3-0-12-1
6.6
4
Masuku to Taruvinga, FOUR runs

good length on off stump which found the batsman outside edge and 2nd slip botched it up

6.5
Masuku to Taruvinga, no run

short ball on off stump and well left

6.4
Masuku to Taruvinga, no run

length ball pitching on leg and going down leg

6.3
Masuku to Taruvinga, no run

good length delivery on off stump and defended

6.2
Masuku to Taruvinga, no run

outside off delivery and pushed to gully

6.1
Masuku to Taruvinga, no run

good length ball on centre stump and defended

end of over 64 runs
SRock: 20/2CRR: 3.33 
Owen Muzondo5 (8b 1x4)
Panashe Taruvinga6 (12b 1x4)
Mgcini Dube 3-0-12-1
Ernest Masuku 3-0-8-1
5.6
Dube to Muzondo, no run

good length delivery on off stump which is driven to mid off

5.5
Dube to Muzondo, no run

good length ball on 4th stump and well left

Read full commentary
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
TossMatabeleland Tuskers, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days26,27,28,29 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
FC debut
Tawanda Maposa
Tawanda Maposa
Umpires
Zimbabwe
Christopher Phiri
Zimbabwe
Justice Tapfumaneyi
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Nkosehle Ndiweni
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Owen Chirombe
Rocks Innings
Player NameRB
I Kaia
caught58
Matthew Campbell
bowled48
P Taruvinga
not out1024
O Muzondo
not out514
Extras(lb 4)
Total28(2 wkts; 9 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Logan Cup

TeamMWLDPT
EAGLE-----
MOUNT-----
RHINO-----
ROCKS-----
TUSKS-----
Full Table