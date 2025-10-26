Matches (24)
Rhinos vs Eagles, 1st Match at Kwekwe, Logan Cup, Oct 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 8:00 AM
1st Match, Kwekwe, October 26 - 29, 2025, Logan Cup
Day 1 - Rhinos chose to bat.

Current RR: 2.35
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 5/0 (0.50)
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Victor Chirwa* 
(lhb)
11511021.566 (28b)4 (26b)
Hendrichs Macheke 
(rhb)
349006.121 (14b)1 (34b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Ryan Simbi 
(sla)
28105221.8514151-
Tapiwa Mufudza 
(ob)
1415413.855570-
MatRunsHSAve
101224811.09
3127*12.00
MatWktsBBIAve
122/5226.00
641917/3130.41
 Last BatTrevor Gwandu 2 (8b) FOW204/8 (75.5 Ov)
89th
88th
1
87th
86th
Match centre Ground time: 20:06
end of over 90Maiden
RHINO: 212/8CRR: 2.35 
Hendrichs Macheke3 (49b)
Victor Chirwa11 (51b 1x4)
Tapiwa Mufudza 14-1-54-1
Ryan Simbi 28-10-52-2

Match State: Stumps - Day 1

89.6
Mufudza to Macheke, no run
89.5
Mufudza to Macheke, no run
89.4
Mufudza to Macheke, no run
89.3
Mufudza to Macheke, no run
89.2
Mufudza to Macheke, no run
89.1
Mufudza to Macheke, no run
end of over 89Maiden
RHINO: 212/8CRR: 2.38 
Victor Chirwa11 (51b 1x4)
Hendrichs Macheke3 (43b)
Ryan Simbi 28-10-52-2
Faraz Akram 17-8-12-0
88.6
Simbi to Chirwa, no run
88.5
Simbi to Chirwa, no run
88.4
Simbi to Chirwa, no run
88.3
Simbi to Chirwa, no run
88.2
Simbi to Chirwa, no run
88.1
Simbi to Chirwa, no run
end of over 881 run
RHINO: 212/8CRR: 2.40 
Hendrichs Macheke3 (43b)
Victor Chirwa11 (45b 1x4)
Faraz Akram 17-8-12-0
Ryan Simbi 27-9-52-2
87.6
M Faraz Akram to Macheke, no run
87.5
M Faraz Akram to Macheke, no run
87.4
1
M Faraz Akram to Chirwa, 1 run
87.3
M Faraz Akram to Chirwa, no run
87.2
M Faraz Akram to Chirwa, no run
87.1
M Faraz Akram to Chirwa, no run
end of over 87Maiden
RHINO: 211/8CRR: 2.42 
Hendrichs Macheke3 (41b)
Victor Chirwa10 (41b 1x4)
Ryan Simbi 27-9-52-2
Faraz Akram 16-8-11-0
86.6
Simbi to Macheke, no run
86.5
Simbi to Macheke, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
Kwekwe Sports Club
TossMid West Rhinos, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days26,27,28,29 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
FC debut
Dylan Nzvenga
Dylan Nzvenga
Ryan Simbi
Ryan Simbi
Villan Changa
Villan Changa
Umpires
Zimbabwe
David Shawane
Zimbabwe
Stanley Gogwe
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Dylan Ziyambi
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Emmanuel Dube
Rhinos Innings
Player NameRB
T Kaitano
caught2465
TK Musakanda
lbw1345
Ahsan Ali Aqil
caught714
AA Naqvi
caught2466
V Changa
bowled62143
NP Mayavo
caught3445
D Nzvenga
caught2555
VT Chirwa
not out1151
T Gwandu
caught28
H Macheke
not out349
Extras(b 3, lb 2, nb 1, w 1)
Total212(8 wkts; 90 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Logan Cup

TeamMWLDPT
EAGLE-----
MOUNT-----
RHINO-----
ROCKS-----
TUSKS-----
Full Table