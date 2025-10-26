Matches (24)
Rhinos vs Eagles, 1st Match at Kwekwe, Logan Cup, Oct 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Current RR: 2.35
• Last 10 ov (RR): 5/0 (0.50)
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(lhb)
|11
|51
|1
|0
|21.56
|6 (28b)
|4 (26b)
(rhb)
|3
|49
|0
|0
|6.12
|1 (14b)
|1 (34b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|28
|10
|52
|2
|1.85
|141
|5
|1
|-
(ob)
|14
|1
|54
|1
|3.85
|55
|7
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|10
|122
|48
|11.09
|3
|12
|7*
|12.00
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|1
|2
|2/52
|26.00
|64
|191
|7/31
|30.41
Last Bat: Trevor Gwandu 2 (8b) • FOW: 204/8 (75.5 Ov)
•
•
•
•
•
•
89th
•
•
•
•
•
•
88th
•
•
1
•
•
•
87th
•
•
•
•
•
•
86th
•
•
•
•
•
•
Match centre Ground time: 20:06
end of over 90Maiden
RHINO: 212/8CRR: 2.35
Hendrichs Macheke3 (49b)
Victor Chirwa11 (51b 1x4)
Tapiwa Mufudza 14-1-54-1
Ryan Simbi 28-10-52-2
Match State: Stumps - Day 1
89.6
•
Mufudza to Macheke, no run
89.5
•
Mufudza to Macheke, no run
89.4
•
Mufudza to Macheke, no run
89.3
•
Mufudza to Macheke, no run
89.2
•
Mufudza to Macheke, no run
89.1
•
Mufudza to Macheke, no run
end of over 89Maiden
RHINO: 212/8CRR: 2.38
Victor Chirwa11 (51b 1x4)
Hendrichs Macheke3 (43b)
Ryan Simbi 28-10-52-2
Faraz Akram 17-8-12-0
88.6
•
Simbi to Chirwa, no run
88.5
•
Simbi to Chirwa, no run
88.4
•
Simbi to Chirwa, no run
88.3
•
Simbi to Chirwa, no run
88.2
•
Simbi to Chirwa, no run
88.1
•
Simbi to Chirwa, no run
end of over 881 run
RHINO: 212/8CRR: 2.40
Hendrichs Macheke3 (43b)
Victor Chirwa11 (45b 1x4)
Faraz Akram 17-8-12-0
Ryan Simbi 27-9-52-2
87.6
•
M Faraz Akram to Macheke, no run
87.5
•
M Faraz Akram to Macheke, no run
87.4
1
M Faraz Akram to Chirwa, 1 run
87.3
•
M Faraz Akram to Chirwa, no run
87.2
•
M Faraz Akram to Chirwa, no run
87.1
•
M Faraz Akram to Chirwa, no run
end of over 87Maiden
RHINO: 211/8CRR: 2.42
Hendrichs Macheke3 (41b)
Victor Chirwa10 (41b 1x4)
Ryan Simbi 27-9-52-2
Faraz Akram 16-8-11-0
86.6
•
Simbi to Macheke, no run
86.5
•
Simbi to Macheke, no run
Commentary Feedback
Match details
|Kwekwe Sports Club
|Toss
|Mid West Rhinos, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|26,27,28,29 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
|FC debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Rhinos Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|24
|65
|lbw
|13
|45
|caught
|7
|14
|caught
|24
|66
|bowled
|62
|143
|caught
|34
|45
|caught
|25
|55
|not out
|11
|51
|caught
|2
|8
|not out
|3
|49
|Extras
|(b 3, lb 2, nb 1, w 1)
|Total
|212(8 wkts; 90 ovs)
<1 / 2>