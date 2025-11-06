Matches (5)
NZ vs WI (2)
AUS vs IND (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
WCL 2 (1)

Rhinos vs Rocks, 4th Match at Kwekwe, Logan Cup, Nov 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, Kwekwe, November 06 - 09, 2025, Logan Cup
PrevNext
Mid West Rhinos FlagMid West Rhinos
Southern Rocks FlagSouthern Rocks
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
RHINO Win & Bat
SRock Win & Bat
RHINO Win & Bowl
SRock Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
Southern RocksSouthern Rocks
110015
2
Mid West RhinosMid West Rhinos
100011
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 17:43
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Kwekwe Sports Club
Series
Season2025/26
Match days6,7,8,9 November 2025 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Logan Cup

TeamMWLDPT
ROCKS110015
RHINO100111
EAGLE10019
TUSK10105
MOUNT-----
Full Table