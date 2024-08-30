Matches (15)
ENG v SL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Maharaja T20 (2)
WCPL (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
NL T20 Tri-Series (1)

TBA vs TBA, 1st Semi-Final at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Semi-Final (N), Bengaluru, August 30, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
PrevNext

TBA

TBA

Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Table
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024
Match days30 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEB972141.008
MYSW1064120.687
HUT96312-0.537
GUM9449-0.030
SHL10376-0.827
MLD9173-0.638
Full Table