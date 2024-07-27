Matches (10)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
MLC (2)
Women's Hundred (2)
Men's Hundred (2)
One-Day Cup (2)
Global T20 (1)

Texas vs TBA, Challenger at Dallas, MLC, Jul 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Challenger (N), Dallas, July 26, 2024, Major League Cricket
PrevNext
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings

TBA

Sat, 27 Jul
12:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
TBA
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
F du Plessis
7 M • 375 Runs • 53.57 Avg • 168.16 SR
DP Conway
7 M • 231 Runs • 46.2 Avg • 139.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MP Stoinis
5 M • 8 Wkts • 10.22 Econ • 13.5 SR
Zia-ul-Haq
6 M • 7 Wkts • 7.95 Econ • 17.14 SR
SQUAD
TSK
TBA
PLAYER
ROLE
Faf du Plessis (c)
Middle order Batter
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Aiden Markram 
Opening Batter
Milind Kumar 
Allrounder
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Mohsin 
Bowling Allrounder
Saiteja Mukkamalla 
Opening Batter
Raj Nannan 
Allrounder
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Matheesha Pathirana 
Bowler
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Calvin Savage 
Bowler
Cameron Stevenson 
Allrounder
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Joshua Tromp 
Allrounder
Zia Shahzad 
Allrounder
Zia-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
Season2024
Match days26 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News

Why Cummins 'jumped at' MLC and 'hadn't thought' of the Hundred

It's not just about the cricket or the money, Cummins explains, but the opportunity to think about his career after cricket

Why Cummins 'jumped at' MLC and 'hadn't thought' of the Hundred

Cummins set to begin his stint with San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC

Ottneil Baartman (Texas Super Kings) and Lungi Ngidi (Seattle Orcas) will also be joining the MLC roster midway through the season

Cummins set to begin his stint with San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC

FAQs: All you need to know about MLC 2024

The teams, the format, the big names, and everything else you might have been wondering about

FAQs: All you need to know about MLC 2024

Pat Cummins signs four-year deal with MLC's San Francisco Unicorns

Australia captain says the MLC and Silicon Valley is a "unique opportunity for me and my life beyond cricket"

Pat Cummins signs four-year deal with MLC's San Francisco Unicorns

Steven Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of Major League Cricket's second season

He will link up with Ricky Ponting in the US, even as he fights for a spot in Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Steven Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of Major League Cricket's second season
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major League Cricket

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WSF751111.891
SF751110.588
TSK73280.604
MI NY7245-0.451
LAKR7245-0.710
SEO7162-1.312
Full Table