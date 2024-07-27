Matches (10)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
MLC (2)
Women's Hundred (2)
Men's Hundred (2)
One-Day Cup (2)
Global T20 (1)
Texas vs TBA, Challenger at Dallas, MLC, Jul 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Challenger (N), Dallas, July 26, 2024, Major League Cricket
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Texas
A
W
L
W
W
TBA
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TSK7 M • 375 Runs • 53.57 Avg • 168.16 SR
TSK7 M • 231 Runs • 46.2 Avg • 139.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TSK5 M • 8 Wkts • 10.22 Econ • 13.5 SR
TSK6 M • 7 Wkts • 7.95 Econ • 17.14 SR
SQUAD
TSK
TBA
PLAYER
ROLE
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|26 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News
Why Cummins 'jumped at' MLC and 'hadn't thought' of the Hundred
It's not just about the cricket or the money, Cummins explains, but the opportunity to think about his career after cricket
Cummins set to begin his stint with San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC
Ottneil Baartman (Texas Super Kings) and Lungi Ngidi (Seattle Orcas) will also be joining the MLC roster midway through the season
FAQs: All you need to know about MLC 2024
The teams, the format, the big names, and everything else you might have been wondering about
Pat Cummins signs four-year deal with MLC's San Francisco Unicorns
Australia captain says the MLC and Silicon Valley is a "unique opportunity for me and my life beyond cricket"