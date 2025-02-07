Matches (10)
Badureliya vs Chilaw CC, Group B at Maggona, MLT (3-day), Feb 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Maggona, February 07 - 09, 2025, Major League Tournament
Badureliya Sports Club FlagBadureliya Sports Club
Chilaw Marians Cricket Club FlagChilaw Marians Cricket Club
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Match centre
Match details
Surrey Village, Maggona
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days6,7,8 February 2025 - day (3-day match)
Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
BLOOM530267.365
ACCC530267.23
COLT620463.895
PSC621354.81
PSC522150.295
CHLM511330.165
RAG603329.45
BSC504126.545
NEGO502314.03
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
NCC520371.41
MOORS520363.425
Tamil621356.31
KYCC510445.02
CCC510444.71
BRC613243.73
NSWC501426.79
SSC602419.47
KCCC502317.815
