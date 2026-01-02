Matches (8)
Nondescripts vs Badureliya, Group B at Hambantota, MLT (3-day), Jan 02 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
Group B, Hambantota, January 02 - 04, 2026, Major League Tournament
(fo) 147 & 166
Nondescripts won by an innings and 74 runs
Scorecard summary
Nondescripts Cricket Club • 387/10(109.4 overs)1st INNINGS
121 (186)
5/105 (27)
77 (140)
3/74 (28.4)
Badureliya Sports Club • 147/10(51.1 overs)1st INNINGS
27 (55)
4/58 (18.1)
20 (39)
3/31 (13)
Badureliya Sports Club • 166/10(53.3 overs)2nd INNINGS
46 (95)
4/61 (15.3)
31 (47)
3/32 (13)
53.3
W
Udara to Komasaru, OUT
Chanaka Komasaru lbw b Shakthi Udara 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
53.2
W
Udara to Dulsara, OUT
Vinura Dulsara c †Dickwella b Shakthi Udara 21 (53b 1x4 0x6) SR: 39.62
53.1
•
Udara to Dulsara, no run
end of over 53Wicket maiden
BSC: 166/8CRR: 3.13
Vinura Dulsara21 (51b 1x4)
Kavindu Pathiratne 13-2-35-3
Shakthi Udara 15-1-61-2
52.6
W
Pathiratne to Sanjeewa, OUT
Buddika Sanjeewa c Igalagamage b Pathiratne 11 (15b 0x4 1x6) SR: 73.33
52.5
•
Pathiratne to Sanjeewa, no run
52.4
•
Pathiratne to Sanjeewa, no run
52.3
•
Pathiratne to Sanjeewa, no run
52.2
•
Pathiratne to Sanjeewa, no run
52.1
1lb
Pathiratne to Dulsara, 1 leg bye
end of over 523 runs
BSC: 165/7CRR: 3.17
Vinura Dulsara21 (50b 1x4)
Buddika Sanjeewa11 (10b 1x6)
Shakthi Udara 15-1-61-2
Kavindu Pathiratne 12-1-35-2
51.6
1
Udara to Dulsara, 1 run
51.5
1
Udara to Sanjeewa, 1 run
51.4
•
Udara to Sanjeewa, no run
51.3
•
Udara to Sanjeewa, no run
51.2
1
Udara to Dulsara, 1 run
51.1
•
Udara to Dulsara, no run
end of over 512 runs
BSC: 162/7CRR: 3.17
Vinura Dulsara19 (47b 1x4)
Buddika Sanjeewa10 (7b 1x6)
Kavindu Pathiratne 12-1-35-2
Ashian Daniel 13-4-32-3
50.6
1
Pathiratne to Dulsara, 1 run
50.5
•
Pathiratne to Dulsara, no run
50.4
1
Pathiratne to Sanjeewa, 1 run
50.3
•
Pathiratne to Sanjeewa, no run
50.2
•
Pathiratne to Sanjeewa, no run
Match details
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
|Toss
|Badureliya Sports Club, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|2,3,4 January 2026 - day (3-day match)
|FC debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Nondescripts Cricket Club 18.5, Badureliya Sports Club 3.065
Badureliya Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|15
|32
|lbw
|7
|19
|caught
|46
|95
|caught
|11
|18
|caught
|0
|7
|caught
|18
|37
|caught
|21
|53
|caught
|31
|47
|caught
|11
|15
|not out
|0
|0
|lbw
|0
|1
|Extras
|(lb 2, nb 3, w 1)
|Total
|166(10 wkts; 53.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>