Nondescripts vs Badureliya, Group B at Hambantota, MLT (3-day), Jan 02 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
Group B, Hambantota, January 02 - 04, 2026, Major League Tournament
PrevNext

Nondescripts won by an innings and 74 runs

Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Table
Fan Ratings
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Nondescripts Cricket Club 387/10(109.4 overs)
1st INNINGS
Chamika Karunaratne
121 (186)
Adeesha Thilanchana
5/105 (27)
Vinuka Rubasinghe
77 (140)
Malinda Pushpakumara
3/74 (28.4)
Badureliya Sports Club 147/10(51.1 overs)
1st INNINGS
Rumesh Buddika
27 (55)
Shakthi Udara
4/58 (18.1)
Alankara Asanka Silva
20 (39)
Lahiru Kumara
3/31 (13)
Badureliya Sports Club 166/10(53.3 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Raveen Yasas
46 (95)
Shakthi Udara
4/61 (15.3)
Adeesha Thilanchana
31 (47)
Ashian Daniel
3/32 (13)
View full scorecard
53.3
W
Udara to Komasaru, OUT
Chanaka Komasaru lbw b Shakthi Udara 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
53.2
W
Udara to Dulsara, OUT
Vinura Dulsara c †Dickwella b Shakthi Udara 21 (53b 1x4 0x6) SR: 39.62
53.1
Udara to Dulsara, no run
end of over 53Wicket maiden
BSC: 166/8CRR: 3.13 
Vinura Dulsara21 (51b 1x4)
Kavindu Pathiratne 13-2-35-3
Shakthi Udara 15-1-61-2
52.6
W
Pathiratne to Sanjeewa, OUT
Buddika Sanjeewa c Igalagamage b Pathiratne 11 (15b 0x4 1x6) SR: 73.33
52.5
Pathiratne to Sanjeewa, no run
52.4
Pathiratne to Sanjeewa, no run
52.3
Pathiratne to Sanjeewa, no run
52.2
Pathiratne to Sanjeewa, no run
52.1
1lb
Pathiratne to Dulsara, 1 leg bye
end of over 523 runs
BSC: 165/7CRR: 3.17 
Vinura Dulsara21 (50b 1x4)
Buddika Sanjeewa11 (10b 1x6)
Shakthi Udara 15-1-61-2
Kavindu Pathiratne 12-1-35-2
51.6
1
Udara to Dulsara, 1 run
51.5
1
Udara to Sanjeewa, 1 run
51.4
Udara to Sanjeewa, no run
51.3
Udara to Sanjeewa, no run
51.2
1
Udara to Dulsara, 1 run
51.1
Udara to Dulsara, no run
end of over 512 runs
BSC: 162/7CRR: 3.17 
Vinura Dulsara19 (47b 1x4)
Buddika Sanjeewa10 (7b 1x6)
Kavindu Pathiratne 12-1-35-2
Ashian Daniel 13-4-32-3
50.6
1
Pathiratne to Dulsara, 1 run
50.5
Pathiratne to Dulsara, no run
50.4
1
Pathiratne to Sanjeewa, 1 run
50.3
Pathiratne to Sanjeewa, no run
50.2
Pathiratne to Sanjeewa, no run
Read full commentary
Match details
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
TossBadureliya Sports Club, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days2,3,4 January 2026 - day (3-day match)
FC debut
Shakthi Udara
Shakthi Udara
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Pradeep Udawatta
Sri Lanka
Saman Mohan de Silva
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Dileesha Jayasooriya
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Wendell Labrooy
PointsNondescripts Cricket Club 18.5, Badureliya Sports Club 3.065
Badureliya Innings
Player NameRB
DD de Soysa
bowled1532
D Jayatunga
lbw719
UR Yasas
caught4695
MLR Buddika
caught1118
AAS Silva
caught07
RP Thattil
caught1837
GHV Dulsara
caught2153
A Thilanchana
caught3147
BB Sanjeewa
caught1115
PM Pushpakumara
not out00
NC Komasaru
lbw01
Extras(lb 2, nb 3, w 1)
Total166(10 wkts; 53.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
PSC420260.28
CCC410342.25
NSWC510440.145
COLT410337.69
PAN411235.505
BLOOM401324.805
CHLM504117.25
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
NCC410346.225
MOORS410342.75
ACCC411237.06
KYCC500535.735
BRC501433.07
Tamil400422.45
BSC401322.09
Full Table