Burgher vs Nondescripts, Group B at Maggona, MLT (3-day), Jan 17 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
Group B, Maggona, January 17 - 19, 2026, Major League Tournament
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Burgher Recreation Club • 396/10(101.1 overs)1st INNINGS
151 (227)
4/129 (29)
70 (75)
2/91 (25)
Nondescripts Cricket Club • 356/10(84.1 overs)1st INNINGS
65 (61)
7/112 (31)
65 (88)
2/92 (25.1)
Burgher Recreation Club • 300/10(64.1 overs)2nd INNINGS
111 (163)
6/98 (22)
90 (66)
3/70 (19.1)
Nondescripts Cricket Club • 16/3(3.4 overs)2nd INNINGS
11* (8)
3/6 (1.4)
4 (9)
0/10 (2)
3.4
W
Dulshan to Rubasinghe, OUT
Vinuka Rubasinghe c Appuhami b Dulshan 4 (9b 1x4 0x6) SR: 44.44
3.3
1
Dulshan to Pathiratne, 1 run
3.2
•
Dulshan to Pathiratne, no run
3.1
4
Dulshan to Pathiratne, FOUR runs
end of over 35 runs
NCC: 11/2CRR: 3.66
Vinuka Rubasinghe4 (8b 1x4)
Kavindu Pathiratne6 (5b 1x4)
Murvin Abinash 2-0-10-0
Shashika Dulshan 1-0-1-2
2.6
•
Abinash to Rubasinghe, no run
2.5
•
Abinash to Rubasinghe, no run
2.4
•
Abinash to Rubasinghe, no run
2.3
1
Abinash to Pathiratne, 1 run
2.2
4
Abinash to Pathiratne, FOUR runs
2.1
•
Abinash to Pathiratne, no run
end of over 21 run • 2 wickets
NCC: 6/2CRR: 3.00
Vinuka Rubasinghe4 (5b 1x4)
Kavindu Pathiratne1 (2b)
Shashika Dulshan 1-0-1-2
Murvin Abinash 1-0-5-0
1.6
•
Dulshan to Rubasinghe, no run
1.5
1
Dulshan to Pathiratne, 1 run
1.4
•
Dulshan to Pathiratne, no run
1.3
W
Dulshan to A Wickramasinghe, OUT
Ahan Wickramasinghe c Maduwantha b Dulshan 0 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
1.2
•
Dulshan to A Wickramasinghe, no run
1.1
W
Dulshan to Udara, OUT
Lahiru Udara c Appuhami b Dulshan 1 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33
end of over 15 runs
NCC: 5/0CRR: 5.00
Vinuka Rubasinghe4 (4b 1x4)
Lahiru Udara1 (2b)
Murvin Abinash 1-0-5-0
0.6
4
Abinash to Rubasinghe, FOUR runs
0.5
•
Abinash to Rubasinghe, no run
0.4
•
Abinash to Rubasinghe, no run
0.3
•
Abinash to Rubasinghe, no run
Match details
|Surrey Village, Maggona
|Toss
|Nondescripts Cricket Club, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|17,18,19 January 2026 - day (3-day match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Burgher Recreation Club 12.95, Nondescripts Cricket Club 4.58
Major League Tournament News
Nondescripts Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|1
|3
|caught
|4
|9
|caught
|0
|2
|not out
|11
|8
|Total
|16(3 wkts; 3.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Major League Tournament
Group A
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|PSC
|6
|2
|1
|3
|67.68
|CCC
|6
|1
|0
|5
|65.77
|COLT
|6
|1
|0
|5
|52.28
|BLOOM
|6
|1
|1
|4
|45.72
|PAN
|6
|1
|1
|4
|42.705
|NSWC
|6
|1
|0
|5
|41.905
|CHLM
|6
|0
|4
|2
|28.7
Group B
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|ACCC
|6
|2
|1
|3
|66.24
|MOORS
|6
|1
|1
|4
|57.865
|NCC
|6
|1
|0
|5
|55.735
|BRC
|6
|0
|1
|5
|46.02
|BSC
|6
|1
|1
|4
|44.29
|Tamil
|6
|0
|1
|5
|40.095
|KYCC
|6
|0
|0
|6
|38.84
Super Eight
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|MOORS
|3
|1
|0
|2
|31.75
|ACCC
|3
|1
|1
|1
|25.605
|CCC
|3
|0
|0
|3
|25.125
|BLOOM
|3
|1
|0
|2
|23.605
|NCC
|3
|0
|0
|3
|20.405
|BRC
|3
|0
|1
|2
|19.44
|PSC
|3
|0
|1
|2
|19.295
|COLT
|3
|0
|0
|3
|19.19