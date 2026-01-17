Matches (30)
Burgher vs Nondescripts, Group B at Maggona, MLT (3-day), Jan 17 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
Group B, Maggona, January 17 - 19, 2026, Major League Tournament
Match drawn

Scorecard summary
Burgher Recreation Club 396/10(101.1 overs)
1st INNINGS
Risith Upamal
151 (227)
Shakthi Udara
4/129 (29)
Raminda Wijesooriya
70 (75)
Ashian Daniel
2/91 (25)
Nondescripts Cricket Club 356/10(84.1 overs)
1st INNINGS
Niroshan Dickwella
65 (61)
Murvin Abinash
7/112 (31)
Lahiru Udara
65 (88)
Shashika Dulshan
2/92 (25.1)
Burgher Recreation Club 300/10(64.1 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Promod Maduwantha
111 (163)
Shakthi Udara
6/98 (22)
Movin Subasingha
90 (66)
Ashian Daniel
3/70 (19.1)
Nondescripts Cricket Club 16/3(3.4 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Kavindu Pathiratne
11* (8)
Shashika Dulshan
3/6 (1.4)
Vinuka Rubasinghe
4 (9)
Murvin Abinash
0/10 (2)
View full scorecard
3.4
W
Dulshan to Rubasinghe, OUT
Vinuka Rubasinghe c Appuhami b Dulshan 4 (9b 1x4 0x6) SR: 44.44
3.3
1
Dulshan to Pathiratne, 1 run
3.2
Dulshan to Pathiratne, no run
3.1
4
Dulshan to Pathiratne, FOUR runs
end of over 35 runs
NCC: 11/2CRR: 3.66 
Vinuka Rubasinghe4 (8b 1x4)
Kavindu Pathiratne6 (5b 1x4)
Murvin Abinash 2-0-10-0
Shashika Dulshan 1-0-1-2
2.6
Abinash to Rubasinghe, no run
2.5
Abinash to Rubasinghe, no run
2.4
Abinash to Rubasinghe, no run
2.3
1
Abinash to Pathiratne, 1 run
2.2
4
Abinash to Pathiratne, FOUR runs
2.1
Abinash to Pathiratne, no run
end of over 21 run • 2 wickets
NCC: 6/2CRR: 3.00 
Vinuka Rubasinghe4 (5b 1x4)
Kavindu Pathiratne1 (2b)
Shashika Dulshan 1-0-1-2
Murvin Abinash 1-0-5-0
1.6
Dulshan to Rubasinghe, no run
1.5
1
Dulshan to Pathiratne, 1 run
1.4
Dulshan to Pathiratne, no run
1.3
W
Dulshan to A Wickramasinghe, OUT
Ahan Wickramasinghe c Maduwantha b Dulshan 0 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
1.2
Dulshan to A Wickramasinghe, no run
1.1
W
Dulshan to Udara, OUT
Lahiru Udara c Appuhami b Dulshan 1 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33
end of over 15 runs
NCC: 5/0CRR: 5.00 
Vinuka Rubasinghe4 (4b 1x4)
Lahiru Udara1 (2b)
Murvin Abinash 1-0-5-0
0.6
4
Abinash to Rubasinghe, FOUR runs
0.5
Abinash to Rubasinghe, no run
0.4
Abinash to Rubasinghe, no run
0.3
Abinash to Rubasinghe, no run
Read full commentary
Match details
Surrey Village, Maggona
TossNondescripts Cricket Club, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days17,18,19 January 2026 - day (3-day match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chandrika Amarasinghe
Sri Lanka
Vidura Prasad
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Eric Kannangara
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Manoj Mendis
PointsBurgher Recreation Club 12.95, Nondescripts Cricket Club 4.58
Nondescripts Innings
Player NameRB
LU Igalagamage
caught13
VR Rubasinghe
caught49
A Wickramasinghe
caught02
K Pathiratne
not out118
Total16(3 wkts; 3.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
PSC621367.68
CCC610565.77
COLT610552.28
BLOOM611445.72
PAN611442.705
NSWC610541.905
CHLM604228.7
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
ACCC621366.24
MOORS611457.865
NCC610555.735
BRC601546.02
BSC611444.29
Tamil601540.095
KYCC600638.84
Super Eight
TeamMWLDPT
MOORS310231.75
ACCC311125.605
CCC300325.125
BLOOM310223.605
NCC300320.405
BRC301219.44
PSC301219.295
COLT300319.19
Plate
TeamMWLDPT
NSWC210128.58
KYCC200223.985
Tamil200216.37
PAN200214.59
BSC20027.79
CHLM20117.625
Full Table